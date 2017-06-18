Latest update June 18th, 2017 12:55 AM

GCF National Championships 2017…Jeffrey & Fraser-Green repeat; Dey & Nunes are junior and veteran winners

By Franklin Wilson
The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) national championships pedaled off yesterday in fine style on the Linden Soesdyke Highway with the Time Trials that attracted 19 cyclists, two of which were not allowed to compete as they were not present at the line when their names were called.
Despite the damper, reigning senior and ladies champions, Raynauth ‘Obeah Man’ Jeffrey and UK based Claire Fraser-Green repeated as champions, in the case of Fraser-Green it was a historic fifth consecutive win for her.
New champs in the junior and veteran categories came to the fore in the form of Curtis Dey and Lear Nunes. The just over 6-mile course saw the cyclists starting at Hairuni, proceeded to the Long Creek Primary School sign before returning to the starting line for the finish.
Walter Grant-Stuart and Jason Cameron were the two cyclists who were not present at the line when their names were called, while Enzo Matthews arrived late. Yesterday’s event which was carded to pedal off at 09:00hrs started almost one hour late.
Meanwhile, attention will now turn to the road races which will pedal off today from 08:00hrs on Homestretch Avenue. The ladies, juveniles and Over-45 veterans will all battle over a 53-mile course which will see them riding to Timehri before turning back at the Bottleneck and returning to the capital city for the finish.
The Under-45 veterans will battle for top honours in their 70-mile course which will see them turning on to the Linden Soesdyke Highway on the upward journey; they will travel all the way to the Camp Wesleyana sign before returning to the starting line.

Results GCF Time Trials 2017
Place             Name                 Category        Time
1st        Raynauth Jeffrey                    Senior              14:20.25
2nd        Jamal John                               “                         14:34
3rd        Romello Crawford                  “                       14:58

1st        Curtis Dey                               Junior              14:56.51
2nd        Briton John                             “                       15:29.60
3rd        Christopher Cornelius             “                  15:58.17

1st        Claire Fraser-Green                 Ladies         18:53.32

1st        Lear Nunes                              Veterans          16:06.58
2nd        Marc Sonoram                         “                      16:50.29
3rd        Lennox Jackman                     “                      17:08.68

