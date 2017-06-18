Fire averted at Buddy’s after generator explodes

Fire-fighters were swift to put out a fire at Buddy’s Pool Hall yesterday after a generator reportedly overheated and caused an explosion.

This was around 10:30hrs at Sheriff Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

According to information received, the fire started after a generator at the side of the building—the bottom flat—exploded. The explosion was as a result of an electrical malfunction in the generator.

Managing Director, Ryan Shivraj said that he was in the office when he heard someone shouting “fire.” He said that persons began evacuating the building and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was called in.

Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle said that when they received the telephone call, three fire tenders responded to the location and they managed to contain the blaze.

Kaieteur News was informed that Campbellville was the first unit that arrived followed by the two tenders.

There was no damage to the building. Meanwhile, Shivraj expressed his gratitude to the firemen and police ranks that responded promptly and took control of the situation.