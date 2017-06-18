Latest update June 18th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fire averted at Buddy’s after generator explodes

Jun 18, 2017 News 0

Fire-fighters were swift to put out a fire at Buddy’s Pool Hall yesterday after a generator reportedly overheated and caused an explosion.
This was around 10:30hrs at Sheriff Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.
According to information received, the fire started after a generator at the side of the building—the bottom flat—exploded. The explosion was as a result of an electrical malfunction in the generator.
Managing Director, Ryan Shivraj said that he was in the office when he heard someone shouting “fire.” He said that persons began evacuating the building and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was called in.
Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle said that when they received the telephone call, three fire tenders responded to the location and they managed to contain the blaze.
Kaieteur News was informed that Campbellville was the first unit that arrived followed by the two tenders.
There was no damage to the building. Meanwhile, Shivraj expressed his gratitude to the firemen and police ranks that responded promptly and took control of the situation.

More in this category

Sports

GCF National Championships 2017…Jeffrey & Fraser-Green repeat; Dey & Nunes are junior and veteran winners

GCF National Championships 2017…Jeffrey & Fraser-Green...

Jun 18, 2017

By Franklin Wilson The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) national championships pedaled off yesterday in fine style on the Linden Soesdyke Highway with the Time Trials that attracted 19 cyclists, two...
Read More
Resurgent Pakistan take on immense India

Resurgent Pakistan take on immense India

Jun 18, 2017

CARICOM Day ‘Cuff Out’ Boxing Tournament

CARICOM Day ‘Cuff Out’ Boxing Tournament

Jun 18, 2017

Daniel Richmond Memorial cricket tourney …MMZ Masters take GCB trophy with game one win

Daniel Richmond Memorial cricket tourney...

Jun 18, 2017

Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall, Nauth Motor Spares softball on today

Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall, Nauth Motor...

Jun 18, 2017

Agard creates history for Guyana with another appointment

Agard creates history for Guyana with another...

Jun 18, 2017

Kennard Memorial TC Pre-Emancipation Meet fixed for July 30th

Kennard Memorial TC Pre-Emancipation Meet fixed...

Jun 18, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]