Ekereku Bottom, Baramita airstrips to get $130M upgrade

Jun 18, 2017

The Ekereku Bottom Airstrip in Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) and the Baramita Airstrip in Region One (Barima/Waini), are expected to be rehabilitated.
The contracts, according to the State Minister, Joseph Harmon, have already been awarded.
The Minister was at the time, briefing the media on issues that were discussed when Cabinet convened last Tuesday.
The works on the airstrips are expected to start shortly after the contractors complete the mobilisation phase.
Below are the names of the contractors that were awarded the contracts and the cost to carry out the works:

 

 

During the Ministry’s End-of-Year report earlier this year, Aerodromes Inspector Alphonso Mangah, had revealed that $170M was allocated for the rehabilitation works on three hinterland airstrips.
Ekereku and Baramita were on that list along with the airstrip at Chi Chi (West), in Region Seven.
These airstrips were chosen based on several criteria, including the number of flights over the past 10 years, aviation safety for aircraft operation and the number of beneficiaries.
The sum of $60.7 million has also been set aside for the maintenance of 50 airstrips across the country over the course of this year.
Currently, there are 57 licensed Government airstrips in Guyana. Forty-seven are maintained by the Aerodrome Department of the Public Infrastructure Ministry.
Last year $56.6 million was budgeted to carry out works to 47 airstrips which come under the purview of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Aerodromes Department’s control.
The airstrips which saw repairs and maintenance works in 2016 were Port Kaituma ($1.45M); Mabaruma ($1.43M); Imbaimadai ($1.95M); Kaieteur ($1.73M); Aishalton ($4.72M); Anna Regina ($1.19M; Lethem ($1.65M); Paramakatoi ($1.13M); Kamarang ($1.91M); Ekereku Bottom ($1.7M); Bartica ($1.17M); Mahdia ($1.86M) and Annai ($3.9M).

