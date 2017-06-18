CH&PA to repossess housing lands

Latest update June 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Central Housing and Planning Authority will be moving to repossess large swath of lands from private developers who have failed to honour their obligations.
Agreements were signed between the CH&PA and several private developers which should have seen the development of housing schemes.
However, some of these private developers did not live up to the deliverables; as such the authority will be moving to repossess those portions of lands.
CH&PA’s Chief Executive Officer, Lelon Saul, at a press conference on Monday, June 12, 2017 in response to a question asked by Prime News Editor-in-Chief Adam Harris on the repossession of lands in existing housing schemes said, “ Those lands that you see in schemes like La Parfaite Harmonie, are titled lands. It is not easy to dispossess someone of their property. In relation to the developers, many of them still owe this agency money and that is why it would be easier for us to repossess the land.”
Mr. Saul further said, “I can tell you that I would have instructed our Corporate Secretary to initiate action in some cases to repossess lands from developers who have failed to deliver”.
It is unfair that some private developers are sitting on large portions of lands that could be otherwise distributed to applicants awaiting allocation. The agency has on file in excess of twenty thousand applications some of which date back more than a decade.
“The agency notes the concerns of some individuals in relation to our attempts to repossess lands. However, we would like to assure individual allottees, that once you are compliant with the policies of the agency then you have nothing to fear.”
