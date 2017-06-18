Agard creates history for Guyana with another appointment

Latest update June 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
Guyana’s One Star boxing referee/judge Ramona Agard has created history by becoming the first
from these shores to be selected to officiate in the South American Youth Championship. Agard was notified of the accomplishment by way of a recent letter from the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC).
The championship is scheduled for September in Chile. “I feel elated. My long and hard journey is finally starting to pay off. My aim is to keep on doing my best so that it can open doors for other Guyanese officials,” Agard said.
The experienced official extended gratitude to her husband Menard Wilson (also a referee), president of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle and executive for their unwavering support, AIBA Three Star Referee Trinidadian ‘King’ James Beckles, president of the Guyana Olympic Association K. Juman Yassin and Howard Cox of Hand in Hand Insurance.
Agard, the Chairperson of the Guyana Boxing Association Referee/Judge Commission, gained her One Star badge last December following success at exams in Barbados after the GBA paved the way for her and Richard Braithwaite to attend courses there. She has since officiated at the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) championship in St Lucia and an International tournament in Grenada.
She is currently preparing for the Creole Games scheduled for St Lucia next month. The South American Youth Championship signals Agard’s sturdiest test so far. Her last South American competition was the ALBA Games staged in Venezuela in 2011.
