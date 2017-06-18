3 years and I class match ups to highlight Rising Sun Turf Club June 25 meet

Latest update June 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
According to Compton Sancho, apart from the feature G class event, the 3 years and I class races are expected to produce fireworks when the Rising Sun Turf Club in collaboration with the Guyana Association of Women’s Police host a grand one day horserace meet on June 25 at the Rising Sun West Coast, Berbice track.
Six races are carded for the day and over three million dollars in cash and trophies will be up for the taking.
The entries have been growing with over 45 horses being registered up to last week. Sancho noted that the racetrack is in excellent condition despite the recent inclement weather, it’s dry and anticipated to produce scorching action. Horse owners are encouraged to register as this process is set to close tomorrow, June 19. Owners of those horses must play at least $5,000 for each horse at the time of entry.
The feature event is for horses classified G class and lower over a distance of one mile for a top prize of $300,000. The runner up will take home $150,000 and third prize $75,000.
Other events listed are the I class and three-year old Guyana bred, J 1 and lower, K class and lower, L 1 and lower and L 2 and the unclassified.
Among the top horses slated to take part are Settling Star, Appling Harvest, Got to go, T and T, Cat Massiah, Bird Man, Chelsea, Red Jet, Red Regent, Something Special, Bridal Stone Corner, Party Time, Puppy Tail, Richie Poo, Seven Dust, Little Star and Unruly.
Some other upstarts in the lineup looking to upstage the favourites are Big Man in Town, Not This time, Stormy Breeze, Lil Boy, Timely, Royal Prince and Bounty be True among others.
Horses can be entered by contacting Cynthia Kelly 622 5975, Compton Sancho 691 1174, Fazal Habibulla 657 7010 or Niketa Ross 662 4668. Action gets underway at 13:00hrs on race day.
