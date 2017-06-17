Woman, 62, killed in Meten-Meer-Zorg accident

A 62-year-old woman was struck and killed in an accident on the Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) Public Road around 14:30hrs on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Krishnoucie of Lot 9 Ocean Garden, Meten-Meer-Zorg. She was heading home from the grocery when a speeding car struck and hurled her into the air then onto the roadway.

Krishnoucie died on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital. The driver of the vehicle is in police custody.

According to reports, the woman left home telling her bedridden husband that she was going to purchase groceries at the shop.

Kaieteur News was informed that the 62-year-old woman told her husband that there was another shop in which she can get oil cheaper through Boyo Street, Meten-Meer-Zorg.

It was while the victim was heading home from the shop that she was struck down—this was at Boyo Street.

Her body was only identified at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour yesterday when relatives were informed that she was involved in an accident.

Stephanie Wessel, a relative, said that on Thursday she went over to Krishnoucie’s home and was informed by her husband that the woman went to the shop.

Wessel said that after some time passed and the woman did not return home, they got worried since she never stayed away from home for long periods.

It was only about 18:00hrs on Thursday that they found out she was involved in an accident. “Some people were asking if we missing anyone and they told us about the accident and then they described the clothes the person was wearing. That’s when we found out about the accident.”

Wessel said that when they went to the parlour to identify her remains; they noticed that her head was burst at the side.

“We hear that the car picked her up, fling her in the air and then she fall down back on the road,” the woman said.

She explained that the 62-year-old woman is very active and careful. “She would look about 20 times before she cross the road so we don’t know if the vehicle was overtaking another vehicle at the time when it hit her.”

The elderly woman leaves to mourn her sick husband.