RadioShack arrives in Guyana

RadioShack, the electronics and household giant from the United States of America

has descended on Guyana thanks to the Unicomer Group. The local branch which is at the Giftland Mall on the East Coast of Demerara is the 73rd branch store for RadioShack.

At the opening ceremony yesterday General Manager of Unicomer, Clyde de Haas shared that the Group is proud to bring the international brand to Guyana, and this store is one of others slated to come to Guyana.

The General Manager stated that with the RadioShack brand, the retail landscape in Guyana will undergo changes. He said that from observations of the store and products offered customers will be given the experience of retail on a different level.

“This is retail according to the standards of the industrialised world and we are very proud that we are pushing the boundaries of retail and retail standards in Guyana.”

He said that part of this venture is to provide customers with the products that they need. De Haas promised that the store will carry the original branded RadioShack products which include every technological gadget one can think of.

“It starts with batteries to sound systems to backpacks, to power packs, earphones, cameras, security cameras— too much to say.”

Further, the General Manager said that unfortunately due to competition in the USA, RadioShack is scaling down. However, he said that the company is developing a strong web base for retail in the USA.

He said that the operations in the Caribbean and South America are not being affected by anything that is happening in the USA. “In South America, in our part of the world, RadioShack is a very strong brand and we will continue to build on this brand and bring the quality that is desired and is needed to Guyana.”

Also present at the opening ceremony was President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI), Deodat Indar. He shared that it was in 2015 the Unicomer parent company acquired the brand and franchising rights, the intellectual property and existing contracts for RadioShack stores in Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

“Currently, Unicomer owns and operates 73 RadioShack stores in Curacao, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and now Guyana.”

He said that Unicomer has made a significant investment in Guyana despite figures which show that the local economy is experiencing an economic slowdown. He urged the Unicomer Group that it should move to expand the RadioShack brand across the country.

RadioShack is just another store that comes under the Unicomer Group. The Group also owns and operates Courts, Courts Optical and Lucky Dollar. In an interview after the ceremony Mr de Haas said that the Unicomer Group has been in Guyana for 25 years.

He said that three years ago the company invested US$6M in a complete state of the art distribution centre in Eccles, East Bank Demerara. He reiterated that the RadioShack group is doing well and the brand represents durability and quality for the Guyanese people.