NIS hosted Pension Readiness Programme in Linden

During a Pension Readiness Programme in Linden on Thursday members of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) met with the public at the Linden Local Office to iron out issues contributors encounter, frequently.

According to General Manager (ag) Ms. Holly Greaves, the NIS Pension Readiness Programme seeks to identify those who are insured over 55 years and would be eligible for a Benefit at age 60.

“Because of the increasing complaints from members of the public and the fact that NIS seems to have lost public trust, members of the public are losing their confidence in NIS in terms of maintaining records.

“We have decided that in order to help our pensioners. Instead of having them come in three months before they reach 60 they can come in five years in advance.

“Not everyone stays in an organization for years; many people move from one organization to the next. We want to make sure that we capture all the records because it is the records that are important in the calculation of your pension.”

Ms. Greaves disclosed that NIS is trying to make payments of the Old Age Benefit more efficient and a satisfying experience for the contributors.

In addition, NIS has the responsibility to ensure that retired insured contributors have the resources they need to be self-sufficient in that phase of their lives.

“Timely payment of benefits is one of the areas that the Scheme has been placing greater emphasis on. Much effort has been expended as NIS continuously seeks new ways of ensuring that this becomes a reality.”

Ms. Greaves explained that contributors who may have had a name change either by marriage, divorce or Deed Poll, should visit the nearest local office and have it rectified.

“We are encouraging you to come in; don’t wait until you are 59 and then your records are not correct. Come in and let us know where you have worked, check the records on the system so you can tell us where you have missing contributions.”

She noted that the programme was launched last November in Georgetown and the orgaisation (NIS) is visiting the various regions.

Ms Greaves claimed that the Pension Readiness programme has been very effective especially with women and also as part of the project they have organised Query Units.

The General Manager also told the contributors that 750 contributions would guarantee them a pension. If at age 60 contributors do not have that amount they will qualify for a one off payment or a grant.