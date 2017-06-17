New secondary schools for La Parfaite, Hope

-no plans yet on old Brickdam school

The poor physical condition of the Brickdam Secondary School had prompted the Ministry of Education to close the facility. The student population was then accommodated at the East La Penitence Primary School.

When asked about plans for the still-closed Brickdam Secondary School, Chief Education Officer (CEO), Marcel Hutson, said that the building the children currently occupy is more convenient. It is spacious and equipped with all the necessary amenities to contribute to a comfortable learning environment.

The Chief Education Officer made this disclosure during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI)/ Government Information Agency (GINA).

While questioning the financial viability of rebuilding the Brickdam Secondary School, Hutson said, “I think we have to ask ourselves what is prudent at this point in time. Here it is that we have a building that could accommodate the number of students at Brickdam. And then what will we do with the building that had been rehabilitated; it is in very good condition, spacious and everything…We have to ask ourselves these questions.”

Hutson assured that Brickdam has not been forgotten.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the government’s cohesive communities’ initiative and the developing housing schemes, Hutson said that new secondary schools will be constructed at Hope and La Parfaite Harmonie.

“What we have discovered is wherever we have the opening of these new housing schemes you find sometimes the population grows where there is an increase in demand and so we have those new schools” Hutson explained.

Additionally, massive rehabilitation works are ongoing at the St. Rose’s and Bishop’s High School.