Miner shot dead after refusing to perform oral sex

Latest update June 17th, 2017 12:45 AM
A 40-year-old miner was shot dead around 13:00 hrs on Thursday after he refused to perform oral sex on one of his drinking buddies at Jack and Vieira Backdam, North West District.
The victim has been identified as Orlando La Cruz, of Pomeroon River. He was shot to the right side neck and pronounced head at the Matthews Ridge District Hospital.
The police are pursing two suspects, Joey Kerr and Eustace, in relation to the murder.
According to reports, the victim was lying in a hammock in his camp when the two suspects visited him after which they began consuming high wine and water.
Shortly after, one of the suspects was heard telling the deceased to perform oral sex on him but when the 40-year-old man refused, an argument erupted between the three men.
The suspect allegedly collected a cartridge from the second suspect and loaded his shotgun. He then placed the weapon to the right side of the victim’s neck and pulled the trigger.
The two suspects then made good their escape in nearby bushes. This newspaper was informed that when a rank visited the scene, the victim was found lying in the hammock, bleeding from the wound.
No spent shell was recovered at the scene but two High Wine bottles were found. The body is at the hospital mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem examination.
