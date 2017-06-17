Linden man allegedly posts nude photos of ex

A Lindener yesterday made an appearance before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was released on $50,000 bail on an accusation of posting nude photos of his ex girlfriend on social media.

Kenon Grosvenor, 22, a constable of Lot 110 One Mile Extension, Wismar Linden, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that between January 2 and January 3 at Eve Leary, Georgetown, he circulated obscene photos of Micheon Cooper, another police constable, without any reason or tending to corrupt public morals.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and was instructed to make another court appearance on June 30.

The defendant was represented by attorney Clive Forde who in his application to secure bail for his client told the court that his client was never charged before and is not a flight risk.

The court heard that the defendant and the virtual complainant were in a relationship during which Grosvenor brought a cellular phone for the woman.

The relationship subsequently ended due to a misunderstanding and the defendant took the phone back from the virtual complainant. After which he allegedly circulated the photos on social media. The matter was then reported and the defendant was arrested and charged for the offence.