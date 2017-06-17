Knack always gat knack back

De ABC countries got long memory. When you think dem forget is then dem does strike like two-head snake. Just a few years back, Jagdeo send one of ee kavakamites to cuss de American Ambassador because de man talk bout de discrimination in Guyana and de illegality of radio licence that Jagdeo grant to he party, friends and family.

This happen at one of de American Independence celebration. After she done cuss, everybody feel shame. Dem boys know that you can’t go to somebody house when he invite you, eat he food, drink he likker, dance to he music and then tun back and cuss him in ee own house.

Is two things does happen after that. Is either you get throw out or you get another invitation.

De Ambassador didn’t throw out de kavakamite Jagdeo send at de time but dem boys know was only time wid Jagdeo and all of dem. De man lef this country but de Americans didn’t forget that incident.

Ever since one by one dem visa start to get tek away and dem boys did know but dem didn’t seh nutten. Dem was shame fuh talk. Some of dem even come and beg dem boys to talk to de new Ambassador.

Dem boys seh this week alone 11 more get tek way but de media only report six. Jagdeo wondering when he turn coming. He get lawyer to write to de embassy to protest. And de lawyer he use is Satira Gyal, de same one who Jagdeo cause to cuss down de Hambassadah.

Dem boys know that when he was in power and he do something de same Jagdeo use to tell people is he running de country. Now de Americans showing he, that he Jagdeo, Sityra Gyal and de lawyers can’t dictate to dem.

Dem boys was calling on de ABC countries to tek way dem visa to force dem to remain in Guyana. It now begin to happen and dem boys very happy that it now start.

Dem boys hear one of dem wife crying whole day and whole night because she can’t go on a cruise that she plan wid she friends and family. Last year she been and ride elephant and post de pictures on Facebook.

This year she got to ride donkey at Port Mourant Turf Club. Dem boys hope she post dem pictures pun Facebook, too.

Another one book ticket fuh he and de whole family to go to Disney World in Florida. De children did tell everybody in school and dem boys hear.

Talk half and tell de parents to carry dem pickney to Jagdeo mansion. That is a wonder by itself but not Disney World.