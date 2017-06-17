GSCL Inc premier softball tourney set for October

Teams invited to discuss launch today at GNIC SC

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc will be hosting its premier softball tournament in October with matches set to be played at several venues in Georgetown. As a result softball teams are invited to discuss its launching and make an input towards the successful staging of the tournament at an interactive session at the GNIC SC, Woolford Avenue today.

The tournament which will lasts for three days, will be played in the Over-45 and Open categories using the big ball and will be of international caliber with teams from Canada and the USA expected to take part. Lots of incentives will be up for the taking and a female exhibition game featuring some of the leading players locally will be contested prior to the finals.

The competition will be promoted in the USA with cricket commentator Inderjeet Persaud heading a cluster of officials from the GSCL Inc to New York for the New York Softball Cricket League annual Independence Cup slated for July.

Regal All Stars and Regal Masters are among several teams that will carry Guyana’s challenge in the competition. Despite their preparation being somewhat affected by the inclement weather, captains of both teams have expressed confidence of going all the way as they have done in the past. Regal Masters only recently won the GSCL Inc Independence Cup, while their Open team took the runner up spot.

As part of today’s meet with the various softball teams at GNIC SC, Regal All Stars and Regal Masters will be hosting a Bar-B-que and lime with Bar-B-que being served from12:00hrs. Softball fans are also encouraged to come out and support.