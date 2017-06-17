Granger, WPA, AFC to meet today

President David Granger is set to meet with leaders of the Working Peoples Alliance (WPA) this morning to discuss, among other things, the ministerial seat for the party.

The meeting would come days after it was announced that Dr. Rupert Roopnarine, the WPA leader, has been reassigned to the Ministry of the Presidency where he will head up the Ministry of Public Service.

Roopnarine, 74, has been in ill-health for a while now, even ending up in the hospital. The administration would have been worried about his workload at the big-budget Ministry of Education.

Minister within the Ministry of Education, Nicolette Henry, would be performing the duties of the Minister of Education, it was disclosed.

WPA is a critical component of the A Partnership For National Unity (APNU), one of the partners of the coalition government with the Alliance For Change (AFC).

As part of its agreement, WPA ended up with the Ministry of Education portfolio. With Roopnarine no longer there but still a minister, the talks this morning at State House are supposed to center on the dilemma, officials of the Government and the party told Kaieteur News yesterday.

According to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon yesterday, President Granger, prior to meeting with Roopnarine on Monday, had consulted with the leaders of WPA, including chairman, Desmond Trotman, as well as leaders of the AFC.

On Thursday, Dr. Roopnarine was present for the National Assembly sitting at Parliament Buildings.

Questioned by reporters, Roopnarine said he anticipates the challenges of his new appointment as Minister of Public Service, but does not consider the move a demotion.

He noted he’s still a Cabinet member and will be contributing, “in all the ways I’ve contributed before”. He added that he does not feel he was demoted, pointing out he will “be working very closely with the President.”

While education is the most important ministry in a country Dr. Roopnaraine said, “There was some concern that I should not be worn out” given how “burdensome” his position as Minister of Education was. He also assured the local media that his “health is fine”.

“Yes, I’m comfortable (with the move) it’s going to be challenging. I think I would feel more comfortable if I had more of a sense of what it entails. I do have to sit down and think about that and talk to people and so on,” Dr. Roopnaraine explained.

The Minister added that he is looking forward to the “contours” and “definitions” and working with “stakeholders” in the public service sector. He is also confident in the Minister of Education (acting), Nicolette Henry, to manage the Ministry.

“I wish Minister Henry well and I’ve already told her that I am ready to assist her in absolutely any way that she identifies, if she feels the need. I think the Education Ministry will be in good hands,” Minister Roopnaraine said.

With just over two years in office, the administration has already made some changes, shifting Dr. George Norton from the Ministry of Health.