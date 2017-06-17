Latest update June 17th, 2017 12:55 AM

GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National U-17 tourney begins this weekend

Jun 17, 2017 Sports 0

Georgetown: The GFF–NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National U-17 Intra-Association tournament will begin this weekend in three Regional Member Associations (RMAs).
This second phase of the tournament will see matches in the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football
Association (Esseq/Pom. FA), Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) and Berbice Football Association (BFA) being contested today and tomorrow.
The UDFA will host two matches at the Wisburg Ground; BFA will also host two, one each at the Burnham Park and #5 Ground respectively, while Esseq/Pom. FA will host three matches to be held at the New Opportunity Corps Ground and Queenstown Community Centre Ground respectively.
In an invited comment, GFF’s Competitions Director, Ian Alves said: “In alignment with the
GFF’s focus on youth development, we look forward with eager anticipation to the restart of the
‘Thunderbolt Flour Power National U17 league’ which continues to bring to the fore future prospects for national selection at the senior level.”
The tournament’s recommencement follows a presentation of the cheques to the respective RMAs last week Friday, in the Boardroom of the GFF. This is geared towards addressing costs related to the operations of the tournament.

GFF/NAMILCO ‘Thunderbolt Flour Power’ National U-17 Football League fixtures

 

GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National U-17 tourney begins this weekend

