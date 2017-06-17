Correction

In our Thursday June 15, 2017 Edition, Kaieteur News reporting on the National Sports Commission

Ministry of Education AL Sport and Tour Promotions 20th Annual Primary Schools day/night Windball Cricket Champions Trophy tournament, mistakenly carried a photograph purporting to be that of the talented Naomi Barkoye, however, that was not her photo.

In the action in question, Naomi Barkoye a pupil of North Georgetown Primary hammered 96 (6x6s, 11x4s) in her team’s 100 – 1 playing against Winfer Garden, who were restricted to 85-3 in response. Keeasha Jones made 20 for the losers.

Kaieteur Sport apologises for the apparent mix up.