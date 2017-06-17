Basketball set for Berbice this weekend

Latest update June 17th, 2017 12:45 AM
For the first time under the stewardship of Mr. Vibert Garrett, the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association will play host to Bartica. The Bartica team is set to compete against opposition from Berbice.
Meanwhile, the Berbice 2017 Association Basketball Tournament for clubs in the Region starts tomorrow at Fyrish and is sponsored by Nigel Hinds.
The opening game will see Smithfield Rockers coming up against Fyrish Black Sharks at the Fyrish Court at 16:00hrs. Seven teams are participating in the Tournament which is being run on a round Robin basis in two Zones. Zone A will consist of Rockers, Fyrish Black Shark, Ithaca Hardliners and Canje, while Zone B will have the Rose Hall Jammers, N.A Warriors and Hopetown Stealers.
