Basketball set for Berbice this weekend

Jun 17, 2017

For the first time under the stewardship of Mr. Vibert Garrett, the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association will play host to Bartica. The Bartica team is set to compete against opposition from Berbice.
Meanwhile, the Berbice 2017 Association Basketball Tournament for clubs in the Region starts tomorrow at Fyrish and is sponsored by Nigel Hinds.
The opening game will see Smithfield Rockers coming up against Fyrish Black Sharks at the Fyrish Court at 16:00hrs. Seven teams are participating in the Tournament which is being run on a round Robin basis in two Zones. Zone A will consist of Rockers, Fyrish Black Shark, Ithaca Hardliners and Canje, while Zone B will have the Rose Hall Jammers, N.A Warriors and Hopetown Stealers.

Sparta crush Albouystown 5-1 to make tonight's final

-Tucville outlast Sophia to set up rematch By Rawle Welch Could any team really stop them was the question being asked by the large crowd that turned up to witness reigning futsal champions Sparta...
GCF National Championships 2017…Time Trials on today, Road Races take centre stage from tomorrow

GSCL Inc premier softball tourney set for October

Almeida upsets Panday, Downes progresses

Correction

GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National U-17 tourney begins this weekend

Basketball set for Berbice this weekend

