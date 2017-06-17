Latest update June 17th, 2017 12:45 AM

Bandits cart off $3M

Jun 17, 2017

Two armed bandits around 1:00am yesterday tied up a security guard attached to the Ministry of Public Security office at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and carted off over $3M worth in items.
The building is being used as the office of the Citizen Security Programme which was launched with the aim of reducing crime and violence across the country.
Kaieteur News understands that the men escaped with a motorcycle, two cellular phones, an Ipad and computers after tying the lone security guard with rope.
The building has no security cameras.
Divisional Commander, Calvin Brutus said that no one has been apprehended.

