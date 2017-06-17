Almeida upsets Panday, Downes progresses

Harry Panday is known in local tennis circles as one of the guys you don’t want to play, since he

has the ability to retrieve just about every ball if he manages to impose his style of game. On Monday night in the GBTI Open Tennis tournament he got a taste of his own medicine when he faced off with Brazilian Alexley Almeida in the Men’s Over 45 Singles semi-finals. From early indications it seemed that Almeida was down and out as Panday frustrated him by having long rallies which lacked much pace on the ball as he secured a 5-2 lead in the first set. From that point on Almeida dug deep and was involved in many points where he simply outlasted Panday at his own game with some rallies going over 30 shots.

Even at 5-3 and facing triple set point at 40-0, Almeida did not give up and came roaring back to take the set 7-6, which lasted over an hour.

The second set was another tiring affair for the players and ended at 6-3 to Almeida as he completed his upset in his first appearance in the GBTI Open. In the previous round Almeida also outlasted US Embassy Diplomat Albert Razick in three sets after losing the first set. His victory propelled him into the finals where he will face the winner of the match between Berbician Champ Godfrey Lowden and Rudy Grant.

In the Ladies Doubles semi-final action, teenagers Sarah Klautky and Alana Chung put up a brave fight against coach Shelly Ramdyhan and Fiona Bushell. Ramdyhan dominated the exchanges from the net in the first set with precise volleying and shielded her less experienced partner by poaching returns. They won the first set 6-2 which was then followed by a close 7-5 scoreline as some entertaining and competitive tennis was played in front of a fair-sized crowd.

In the Men’s Open Doubles Quarters, top seeds Anthony Downes/Jason Andrews made light work of Oswin Coggins/Devon Gonsalves 6-0, 6-0, while the young dynamic pair of Heimraj Resaul/Jordan Beaton outplayed the Brazilian father/son combo of Alexley and Alex Almeida 6-3, 6-4, Andre Erskine/Mark McDonald also defeated the American father/son combo of Albert and Daniel Razick 6-3, 6-4.

In the Mixed Doubles Semis top seeded Anthony Downes/Afruica Gentle toyed with the promising young pair of Joshua Kalekyezi/Alana Chung before eliminating them 6-3 6-0, after blowing away young juniors Nigel Lowe/Akilah Jones 6-0, 6-0. In the other Quarters the new combo of Joseph DeJonge/Fiona Bushell outlasted Nicholas Glasgow/Ciara Pooran 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) in a dramatic 3 setter.

In the fiercely contested Men’s Open Singles category, Anthony Downes warmed up for the defence of his title with a quarter final win over Nicholas Glasgow who had his moments but was only able to win one game in the first set against the dominant Downes who has won this category for the past 5 years.

Promising youngster Heimraj Resaul had his hands full with a challenge from Andre Erksine, but his superior technique and mobility allowed him to prevail 6-4, 6-2 in his quarter final matchup and booked a place in the semi-finals against the top seed Downes. Relatively new entrant in the singles category, Jason Andrews, put up an intense fight against the young and versatile Daniel Lopes but he surrendered with a flurry of unforced errors at 6-3, 6-3.

In the Men’s 35 Quarters there was a win for the tactical Andre Lopes over Harry Panday at 6-2, 6-2 even though Panday showed strong consistency in his ground strokes. Lopes went on to demolish newcomer, Table Tennis Veteran Champ Colin France 6-0, 6-1. In another Quarter, Leyland Leacock prevailed Ronald Murray 6-2, 6-4 in an old match rivalry.

In the Boys Singles Quarters, Jordan Beaton won his matchup against rising star Viraj Sharma 6-3, 6-4, while Heimraj Resaul defeated Ravin Rampersaud 6-0, 6-0 and Mark McDonald beat Akil Browne 6-1, 6-3.

The tournament is continuing with several exciting matchups expected between top players battling for the titles at stake.