Watch how you tekking people at dem word

When you tek a man at he word always believe anything can happen to you. Nutten he ever talk was true and onto now people still believe in him.

Brassington, de fat crook, tek every word he seh now he run to Florida to slow down de jail process. Ashni, that Shaat scamp, is another one.

He swallow every word that come out Jagdeo mouth. He disappear from Guyana. All dem boys know is that like Brassington he slowing down de jail process, too.

Some judges waiting fuh jail dem and some men in Camp Street waiting fuh shaft dem, just like how dem shaft de nation.

Jagdeo give nuff words to Soulja Bai. Dem words mek up a set of names fuh de GECOM head. Soulja Bai refuse to tek any word from Jagdeo. That is why he refusing all dem list. And that is why Gaskin gone to court to ask a judge to interpret why Soulja Bai reject Jagdeo words. Yesterday de whole Bar Association join him. It look like everybody want to know and understand Jagdeo words.

Dem boys wonder which judge in Guyana want to try to understand anything wha Jagdeo seh.

Is de same thing mek a blind man end up in front a judge. He tek a man word and end up before a judge, not a Guyanese one. He beat a man to death wid a piece of wood.

When de judge ask him why he do it, de blind man seh “He tell me knock me and you gun see. Me tek him at his word and me still nah see, Your Honour.”

De judge tell de blind man to bring some Guyanese lawyers to explain wha happen. De lawyers going in front de judge wid dem own problem. Dem want de judge to explain de criteria needed to head GECOM. Dem want him to look at names wha Jagdeo send to Soulja Bai.

Talk half and wait pun de judge decision.