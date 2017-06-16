Several Magistrates promoted

There have been several promotions within the Magistracy. According to information received by this newspaper, Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus, Faith Mc Gusty and Judy Latchman are among those promoted to Principal Magistrates.

Magistrates Fabio Azore, Leron Daly, Alex Moore, Clive Nurse and Zameena Ally have been promoted to Senior Magistrates.

Additionally this newspaper understands that a number of temporary Magistrates have been confirmed to the positions with the exception of a few newly appointed Magistrates, among them Peter Hugh and Wanda Fortune.

The promotions are in the making for magistrates across the country since the elevation and confirmation of Ann Elizabeth Mc Lennan as the country’s Chief Magistrate.

Her promotion and confirmation came months after performing duties as Chief Magistrate following the elevation of Priya Sewnarine-Beharry as a Judge.