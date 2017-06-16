RHTY&SC Patron’s Green Economy Cricket…New India Insurance and Yokohama Trading join list of sponsors

New India Insurance Company of Brickdam, Georgetown, and Yokohama Trading of Barrack Street, Kingston, are the latest companies to come on board in support of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club / Patron

Green Economy Cricket Tournament.

Eight teams will be vying for top honours from Saturday 1st July, 2017, at the Albion Sports Complex; the tournament is being organised in honour of the Club’s Patron, His Excellency, President David Granger’s 72nd birth anniversary which would be celebrated on the 15th July, 2017.

Yokohama Trading would be sponsoring the costs for the groundsmen, scorers and score board attendants and has also donated branded shirts for the mentioned persons. New India Insurance Company made a financial contribution towards the expenses in hosting the tournament which would be the biggest ever organised in Berbice.

Vice President of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Mark Papannah expressed gratitude to both companies for their support and stated that the club, despite a few minor challenges was working overtime to make the event a successful one.

Special thanks were expressed to Yokohama Trading Marketing Executive Ray De Fraites and to New India Insurance Branch Manager Sarswatie Basdeo for the roles they both played in obtaining the sponsorship.

The Patron’s Cup would bowl off on Saturday 1st July, 2017, and President Granger has confirmed his presence for the finals on Saturday 8th July, 2017. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club’s Patron would present all the prizes and hand over $2M worth of bicycles, school bags and cricket balls to less fortunate students and cricket clubs.

The tournament would be played at the Intermediate/Second Division level with no Guyana contracted players or CPL players being allowed to play due to reasons beyond the control of the organisers.

The eight confirmed teams are Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Albion, Young Warriors, Blairmont, Tucber Park, Young Achievers, Kildonan and Upper Corentyne.

The prize package of $1M has already been secured and the winning team would carry home $500,000 and the Green Economy Trophy. First, second and third runner-ups would receive $300,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively while the man-of-the-final would pocket $50,000. The four teams that are knocked-out in the first round would each receive $15,000.

Entrance to the venue would be free while the RHTY&SC at the end of the tournament would be providing a comprehensive Financial Statement and report to President Granger and all sponsors.