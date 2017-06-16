Region Ten Tourism Authority awards Quiz winners

Latest update June 16th, 2017 12:55 AM
Last Monday in the Boardroom of the Linden Enterprise Network the Region Ten
Tourism Authority presented the winners of the recently held Primary Schools Quiz Competition.
According to the President of RTTA, Trudy Scott, the Quiz was based on the history of Linden and the Tourism Hot Spots.
“We wanted to find out how much the children really knew about their town, all the questions were preset and based on the history of Linden and given to the teachers of the various Primary Schools, so the students had prior knowledge of them. We didn’t want to ask those questions they were not au fait with.”
Scott said that Linden is unique because it is the only town with a river running through it.
Regional Vice Chairman Elroy Adolph congratulated the students and encouraged them not to falter but to continuously move forward.
“Always work with your dreams, aim for the sky so if you fall you will land among the stars.” He also urged them to use their tokens as a motivation.
First place went to Zantwain Noble of Regma Primary School. He received a trophy donated by Guyana Tourism Authority, $10,000 book voucher, compliments of Austin’s Book Store; and a trip for two to Kaieteur Falls.
Somira Dainty of One Mile Primary School was second. She was presented with a trophy, also donated by the Guyana Tourism Authority, a trip for two to the Tourism Hot Spots on the Essequibo River and a $10,000 book voucher compliments of Austin’s Book Store.
In the third position was Shonjay Mendonca of Christianburg Primary School who won for herself a trophy donated by the Region Ten Democratic Council, a trip for two to Arrow Point and a $10,000 book voucher compliments of Austin’s Book Store.
All the other participants were presented with book voucher compliments of Austin’s Book Store.
The RTTA also took the opportunity to unveil a Message Board at the junction of Purpleheart Street and Independence Avenue to showcase the History of Retrieve and the photographs of three former Mayors Egbert Benjamin, Ashton Alleyne and Patrick ‘Gabby’ Haynes; Vivienne Parris the first Nurse, Norman Chapman the owner of the illfated ‘Son Chapman’ and Joelyn Joseph a national cyclist who all resided in Retrieve.
Jun 16, 2017Guyana invited to next month’s Creole tournament By Sean Devers in St Lucia ”It’s time Caribbean Governments invest in the sport of boxing since there are so many spin-offs from this...
Jun 16, 2017
Jun 16, 2017
Jun 16, 2017
Jun 16, 2017
Jun 16, 2017
Jun 16, 2017
In this age of high technology, it is easy to find out how the people in any village or Georgetown ward voted. The statement... more
The Guyana Revenue Authority, to use cricketing parlance, is stepping too far out of its crease, a sure sign of confusion... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On May 29, two former Prime Ministers and leaders of opposing political parties in Antigua and Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]