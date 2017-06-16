Region Ten Tourism Authority awards Quiz winners

Last Monday in the Boardroom of the Linden Enterprise Network the Region Ten

Tourism Authority presented the winners of the recently held Primary Schools Quiz Competition.

According to the President of RTTA, Trudy Scott, the Quiz was based on the history of Linden and the Tourism Hot Spots.

“We wanted to find out how much the children really knew about their town, all the questions were preset and based on the history of Linden and given to the teachers of the various Primary Schools, so the students had prior knowledge of them. We didn’t want to ask those questions they were not au fait with.”

Scott said that Linden is unique because it is the only town with a river running through it.

Regional Vice Chairman Elroy Adolph congratulated the students and encouraged them not to falter but to continuously move forward.

“Always work with your dreams, aim for the sky so if you fall you will land among the stars.” He also urged them to use their tokens as a motivation.

First place went to Zantwain Noble of Regma Primary School. He received a trophy donated by Guyana Tourism Authority, $10,000 book voucher, compliments of Austin’s Book Store; and a trip for two to Kaieteur Falls.

Somira Dainty of One Mile Primary School was second. She was presented with a trophy, also donated by the Guyana Tourism Authority, a trip for two to the Tourism Hot Spots on the Essequibo River and a $10,000 book voucher compliments of Austin’s Book Store.

In the third position was Shonjay Mendonca of Christianburg Primary School who won for herself a trophy donated by the Region Ten Democratic Council, a trip for two to Arrow Point and a $10,000 book voucher compliments of Austin’s Book Store.

All the other participants were presented with book voucher compliments of Austin’s Book Store.

The RTTA also took the opportunity to unveil a Message Board at the junction of Purpleheart Street and Independence Avenue to showcase the History of Retrieve and the photographs of three former Mayors Egbert Benjamin, Ashton Alleyne and Patrick ‘Gabby’ Haynes; Vivienne Parris the first Nurse, Norman Chapman the owner of the illfated ‘Son Chapman’ and Joelyn Joseph a national cyclist who all resided in Retrieve.