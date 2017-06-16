Police force records 5% decrease in serious crimes

The Guyana Police Force, (GPF) has recorded a five per cent decrease in serious crimes at the end of May, 2017 relative to the same period last year. The GPF has noted that the numerous police social crime prevention activities

across the country along with the robust traffic enforcement exercises, are some of the many factors attributed to the overall reduction of Serious Crimes and Traffic Accidents.

The large number of firearm seized and the reduction in gun related crimes and that of breaking offences are testimonies that an excellent relationship exists between the police and the public.

According to statement from the GPF, there was a 27% decrease in murder; a three per cent decrease in robbery under arms where firearms were used; a one per cent decrease in robbery under arms where instruments other than firearms were used; a 14% increase in robberies where no instruments were used; a 60% increase in robbery with violence; a 10% increase in robbery with aggravation; a 60% increase in larceny from the person; a 10% increase in rape; a one per cent decrease in burglary and a 21% decrease in break and enter and larceny.

A breakdown in 47 murders include 22 killings due to disorderly conduct, nine as result of domestic violence , nine were due to robberies, eight are execution style killings, the reasons for three are unknown and one was recorded as other.

So far this year, 64 illegal firearms have been taken off the streets, compared to 29 for the corresponding period last year. The firearms were identified as pistols, revolver, shotguns and rifles.

In respect of Traffic Management, the GPF recorded a 29.3% decrease in fatal accidents. At the end of May, 44 fatalities were recorded, compared to 62 for the same period last year. There was also a 75% decrease in death of children. Serious, Minor and Damage accidents were also decreased by 16.4%, 32% and 36.3% respectively, in the order aforementioned.

Additionally, 28,822 cases were made from January to May, 2017. Of these 7,475 were for speeding, 1,402 for Breach of Conditions of Road Service Licence/Music, 1.040 for Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, 732 for using cell-phone while driving, 664 for Breach of Traffic Light Signals and 646 for tinted motor vehicles.

Exposure to training both locally and internationally, continues to be a top priority at all levels of the Force. From January to May of this year, 60 officers and other ranks benefited from overseas training in all aspects of policing including cyber crime; conductors course for bandmasters; modern form and method of counteraction against terrorism and extremism; border protection; gang prevention and intervention; combat human trafficking extortion; maritime intelligence; crime observation and intelligence gathering and analysis.

Countries in which some of these courses were conducted include Cuba, Jamaica, Argentina, Russia, Singapore, India, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Lucia, Panama, Puerto Rico, Antigua, Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Belize, Portugal, United States of America, Aruba and Barbados.

The Police Force also lauded the efforts of the Cops and Faith Community Network which was launched in September of 2014. They have so far made 389 interventions of juvenile and young persons who were first offenders of minor offences of which 247 were males and 142 were women.

In all the cases, the youths were counselled by the religious leaders and following the involvement of parents/guardians, and the victims, where necessary, the majority of them were warned and sent away.

The Cops and Faith body has also made significant input as it relates to the supervision of the Learner/Drivers Theoretical and Practical Examinations throughout the country as well as marking of the examinations; resulting in a more transparent and fully supervised process in obtaining a Driver’s Licence.

They have also offered counseling to police ranks who experienced traumatic encounters and to victims of serious crimes.