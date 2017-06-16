Parliamentary sittings spark widespread confusion on city roads

Amidst growing concerns over the traffic build up around the city, the Guyana Police Force is informing members of the public that in order to facilitate sittings in the National Assembly at Public Buildings, Brickdam, Georgetown sections of a number of roads will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The roads include Croal & Cornhill Streets, Cornhill to Water Streets, Avenue of Republic & Regent Street, the eastern carriageway of Avenue of Republic & Croal Street, Smyth Street & Brickdam, Smyth & Hadfield Streets, Manget Place & Hadfield Street, Cross & Durban Streets, Breda and Durban Streets, Lombard & Leopold Streets, High and Leopold Streets Water and Schumaker Streets.

Additionally the Route 43 Minibus Park has been temporarily relocated to High Street in the vicinity of Ashmin Supermarket and the Route 42 Minibus Park will be on Water Street in the vicinity of DDL Wharf.

According to the advisory, usage of this main thoroughfare will be restricted to facilitate the two-day sitting of the National Assembly, June 15 and June 16, 2017.

Notwithstanding the security concerns of Parliament, the issue has resulted in widespread confusion to several city roads.

Yesterday, persons continued to complain about the situation. Barricades and police officers were seen along Lombard Street, Smyth Street and along Avenue of the Republic. It was noted that those utlising public transportation had to walk farther and pay more than normal to get to their destinations, mainly because buses had to travel a different route to get there.

Last month, A” Division Traffic Officer Superintendent Calvin Brutus confirmed that due to the 2017 Westminster Attack outside of the United Kingdom House of Parliament, security measures have been heightened around Public Buildings.

Superintendent Brutus explained that due to the foreign attack around the UK parliament building, the GPF found it necessary to up security measures for Guyana’sParliamentarians.

On the March 22, 2017 a terrorist attack took place in the vicinity of the Palace of Westminster in London, seat of the British Parliament. Four persons died including a police officer, and 50 persons were injured in this major attack.

The attack was treated as “Islamist-related terrorism” by the police.