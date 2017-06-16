Nikkoloi Smith, Jamal Gilkes attending Basketball “College Exposure Camp”

Two of Guyana’s future national senior basketball prospects, Nikkoloi Smith and Jamal Gilkes are being facilitated at a “College Exposure Camp” hosted by Caribbean Hoops. According to a press release, Smith and Gilkes departed Guyana yesterday.

The Camp is being held in Trinidad & Tobago and is aimed at strengthening the skills of players with the view of gaining international recognition. The duo is set to return on Monday. Smith is already a member of the Guyana national team.