Latest update June 16th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nikkoloi Smith, Jamal Gilkes attending Basketball “College Exposure Camp”

Jun 16, 2017 Sports 0

Two of Guyana’s future national senior basketball prospects, Nikkoloi Smith and Jamal Gilkes are being facilitated at a “College Exposure Camp” hosted by Caribbean Hoops. According to a press release, Smith and Gilkes departed Guyana yesterday.
The Camp is being held in Trinidad & Tobago and is aimed at strengthening the skills of players with the view of gaining international recognition. The duo is set to return on Monday. Smith is already a member of the Guyana national team.

More in this category

Sports

Caribbean Governments urged to invest in Boxing…

Caribbean Governments urged to invest in Boxing…

Jun 16, 2017

Guyana invited to next month’s Creole tournament By Sean Devers in St Lucia ”It’s time Caribbean Governments invest in the sport of boxing since there are so many spin-offs from this...
Read More
Nikkoloi Smith, Jamal Gilkes attending Basketball “College Exposure Camp”

Nikkoloi Smith, Jamal Gilkes attending Basketball...

Jun 16, 2017

RHTY&SC Patron’s Green Economy Cricket…New India Insurance and Yokohama Trading join list of sponsors

RHTY&SC Patron’s Green Economy...

Jun 16, 2017

GCB/Hand-in-Hand U19 tourney…Demerara retain three-day title after rain spoils final day action

GCB/Hand-in-Hand U19 tourney…Demerara...

Jun 16, 2017

Digicel Schools Football Championship…West Demerara recover from wretched first half to beat L’aventure 3-0; action resumes tomorrow at Leonora

Digicel Schools Football Championship…West...

Jun 16, 2017

Joseph hosts Annual Father’s Day Competition Sunday

Joseph hosts Annual Father’s Day Competition...

Jun 16, 2017

BFA/J’S Golden Arrow U20 Final on today

BFA/J’S Golden Arrow U20 Final on today

Jun 16, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • GRA Gone Wild

    The Guyana Revenue Authority, to use cricketing parlance, is stepping too far out of its crease, a sure sign of confusion... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]