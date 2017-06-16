Latest update June 16th, 2017 12:55 AM

Joseph hosts Annual Father’s Day Competition Sunday

President of the Guyana National Domino Federation (GNDF) Faye Joseph will host a big Father’s Day Competition this Sunday, at 1223 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt, commencing from 13:00hrs.
Joseph, who also serves as Head of the Georgetown Domino Association told this newspaper that the competition is open to teams across the country and the entrance fee is $12,000 per team.
However, Joseph indicated that the first ten (10) teams that arrive for the 13:00hrs start will pay $9,000 to enter. The first prize is $175,000, while second and third place finishers will receive $100,000 and $60,000 respectively along with trophies. All GNDF rules will apply throughout the competition.

