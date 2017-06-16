Gold miner remanded on break and entry charge

An 18-year-old gold miner was on Wednesday slapped with two charges and remanded to prison after he appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Shawn Cornelius denied the first charge which alleged that between June 4 and June 5, last, at Waterfront, Port Kaituma, Essequibo, he broke and entered the business premises of Vonetta Rodrigues and stole a quantity of articles.

The court heard that the victim secured her business and went to bed. The following morning when she returned to her business she observed a hole in the roof of the shop.

Checks were then made in the shop and she discovered a quantity of articles missing. The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was carried out. Cornelius was arrested and charge for the offence.

Shawn Cornelius also denied the second charge which alleged that on March 24 at Port Kaituma, North West District, he assaulted Evenly Baptise.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves told the court that the defendant and the virtual complainant are known to each other but are not on speaking terms.

The court heard that on the day in question about 05:00hrs at the said location, the virtual complainant was walking when she felt someone holding her from behind, covering her mouth and saying to the victim ‘Me and you have to f*%k tonight’ the court heard that when the victim turned around the defendant dealt her several slaps about her face.

The matter was then reported and the defendant was arrested and charge.

Police prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence. The penalty the charge attracts and the fact that the defendant has pending matters of similar nature in the court.

The prosecutor’s objection was upheld by the magistrate and the defendant was remanded to prison for the break and entry charge and placed on $10,000 bail for the assault charge.

He will make his next court appearance on June 27 where he will go before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for reassignment.