GCB/Hand-in-Hand U19 tourney…Demerara retain three-day title after rain spoils final day action

Demerara retained the Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-in-Hand Inter County Under-19 three-day title after rain prevented any play on the final day at Everest Cricket Club, yesterday. An intriguing day’s play was anticipated, but overnight rain left the venue soggy and play was called off following a final inspection at 14:00hrs.

After taking a 24-run first innings lead, Demerara suffered a collapse in their second turn at the crease and were on 95-9 at stumps on day two. Off-spinner Karan Arjpaul grabbed all nine wickets to fall with Ramnarine Chatura (25), Ronaldo Ali Mohamed (16) and Gavin Boodwah (13) being the only batsmen to reach double figures in an ordinary batting display.

Scores: Demerara 190 all out (Chatura 53, Kevin Sinclair 5-32, Keith Simpson 5-78) and 95-9 (Chatura 25, Arjpaul 9-22), Berbice 166 all out (Sinclair 97, Keshram Seyhodan 6-67, Yadram 3-16).

Rain also prevented any play at Eve Leary where Essequibo were set to resume on 100-9 in reply to the GCB Select Under-17s first innings score of 227 all out. Kevlon Anderson scored 101 for the U-17 side while Reyaz Khan made 33, Pradesh Ballkishun 24 and Nigel Deodat 22. Essequibo’s Mahendra Persaud had 3 for 34, Joel Fortune 3 for 42 and Lesley Allen 2 for 27.

Stephan Campbell top scored for Essequibo with 34 while Mahendra Persaud contributed 21. Ashmead Nedd claimed 4 for 29; Anderson had 3 for 5.

Demerara finished on 25.5 points while Berbice took the runner up spot with 19.7, the GCB Select U-17 team finished third on 9.1 and Essequibo in the cellar on 8.6.

Arjpaul and Anderson were voted players-of-the-match in their respective games while Raymond Perez was the best batsman (259 runs), Keshram Seyhodan best bowler (18) and Yadram the MVP of the competition. Wicket-keepers Joshua Persaud and Robin Williams effected the most dismissals.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the GCB Anand Sanasie congratulated the winners and thanked the sponsors while Shafeena Juman, Business Development Supervisor of Hand-in-Hand Insurance congratulated Demerara and the respective prize winners.

Ms. Juman encouraged the players to remain committed and wished them success in the upcoming regional tournaments. The selectors will now name the Guyana side for the regional U-17 tournament set for Trinidad and Tobago in July and shortlist the U-19 squad for the regional three-day and 50-over tournaments.

However players such as Dwayne Dick and Darshan Persaud can count themselves unlucky for not being afforded an opportunity to prove their worth when the selectors would have preferred to see all the players in action.