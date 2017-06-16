BFA/J’S Golden Arrow U20 Final on today

Latest update June 16th, 2017 12:55 AM
Cougars Football Club is set to clash with Paradise Invaders tonight in the final of the Berbice Football Association / J’s Golden Arrow Under-20 tournament from 20:30hrs at the Scotts School Ground, New Amsterdam.
The opening match at 18:30hrs will feature New Amsterdam United against Hopetown Rangers in the third place encounter. Fans are urged to turn out in numbers to support their teams.
Jun 16, 2017Guyana invited to next month’s Creole tournament By Sean Devers in St Lucia ”It’s time Caribbean Governments invest in the sport of boxing since there are so many spin-offs from this...
Jun 16, 2017
Jun 16, 2017
Jun 16, 2017
Jun 16, 2017
Jun 16, 2017
Jun 16, 2017
In this age of high technology, it is easy to find out how the people in any village or Georgetown ward voted. The statement... more
The Guyana Revenue Authority, to use cricketing parlance, is stepping too far out of its crease, a sure sign of confusion... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On May 29, two former Prime Ministers and leaders of opposing political parties in Antigua and Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]