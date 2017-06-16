BFA/J’S Golden Arrow U20 Final on today

Cougars Football Club is set to clash with Paradise Invaders tonight in the final of the Berbice Football Association / J’s Golden Arrow Under-20 tournament from 20:30hrs at the Scotts School Ground, New Amsterdam.

The opening match at 18:30hrs will feature New Amsterdam United against Hopetown Rangers in the third place encounter. Fans are urged to turn out in numbers to support their teams.