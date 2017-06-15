Windies vs Afghanistan game washed out

By Sean Devers in St Lucia

It was a frustrating and futile wait for the officials, media and the teams, especially Afghanistan seeking to become the first associate team to win an ODI series against West Indies, as the final ODI was washed out at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground last night without a ball being bowled as the three match series ended 1-all.

Despite torrential overnight rain which continued for most of yesterday, Afghanistan would be the happier of the teams as they became the first associate team not to suffer a series loss against the West Indies.

The 50-over contest, set to commence 14:30hrs was delayed due to a wet outfield and persistent drizzle and when the skies cleared and the covers were removed from the square, play was scheduled to begin at 16:45hrs and the overs reduced to 43 per side.

However, the rain returned and although the contest could have stared not later than 20:15hrs with a 20 overs affair, the rain did not stop and the match was called off at 19:10hrs.

Afghanistan became the first team ranked lower than West Indies to beat them in an ODI in their own back yard when pulled off a 63-run victory in the opening game on Friday before West Indies won by four wickets on Sunday to level the series.

Eighteen-year-old leg-spinner Rashid Khan befuddled the West Indies and grabbed 7-18, the fourth best figures recorded in the 44-year history of ODI cricket and the most wickets by any bowler in the three-match series even with last night’s game being abandoned.

Khan whose next assignment is suiting up for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in this year’s CPL, was predictably named Man-of-the-Series for his 10 wickets in two matches.