Latest update June 15th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

SOCU gets more investigative help

Jun 15, 2017 News 0

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan

The government of Guyana has revealed that it has recently employed two financial analysts and a number of fraud investigators to aid the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) in conducting investigations.
This disclosure was made by Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan. Ramjattan said that the additional staff will ensure that investigations are done in a timely manner and will lessen the workload on the current investigators.
The Public Security Minister said that the two financial analysts will be tasked with helping SOCU understand and investigate white collar crimes. Ramjattan said that at present the entity has a large chunk of such cases it is investigating.
He asserted that these officials, who are qualified in detecting complex financial malpractices, will strengthen the overall investigative capacity of SOCU.
On the additional fraud investigators, Ramjattan was reluctant to divulge how many were hired. He said he has taken that position since it would be unwise to let persons know what goes on at SOCU, operationally.
The unit is looking at a number of cases of suspected malfeasance, one such case is the Sparendaam Housing Scheme project, dubbed Pradoville 2. It was recently revealed that a number of persons are likely to be charged in relation to that controversial project.
When the APNU+AFC administration went into government a number of forensic audits were done and more than 20 of those audits were handed over to SOCU to investigate.
The forensic audit of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) found a number of suspected irregularities. The audit found that NICIL reportedly paid over $100M to take down a tower and build the new transmitting facility and charge the expense to NCN.
Significant sums from the state were also spent on the construction of roads, drainage network and other works at Pradoville 2. The developed house lots, complete with infrastructure, were then sold below market value to selected individuals.
There is no evidence that the house lots sale was advertised or what procedures were used in the allocations of the parcels of the ocean front properties.
There are also no details of whether the recipients were owners of properties at the time. If they were, they would have been barred from buying the lands under regulations of the Central Housing and Planning Authority.
Then there is the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB). Among some of the “anomalies” found were loans without proper paperwork or promissory notes.
There were other instances of persons in the agency using GRDB’s money to trade in foreign currency.
The losses for the Government would have been significant, especially if the money was traded for less than it should have been.
The Auditor General and the forensic audit reports have all pointed to severe deficiencies in the manner the monies of the state have been handled by the entities.
Just recently the Junior Minister of Finance Jaipaul Sharma handed over six additional forensic audits to SOCU. Those audits were National Insurance Scheme; National Drainage and Irrigation Authority; Guyana Lotteries Commission; Scrap Metal Unit; Central Housing and Planning Authority and the water cannon purchase.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel Schools Football Championship Mahaicony edge host Belladrum following intense battle

Digicel Schools Football Championship Mahaicony edge host Belladrum...

Jun 15, 2017

The community of Belladrum, West Coast Berbice came out in their numbers to welcome the Digicel Schools Football Championship to their venue for the first time in the seven-year history of the...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament Sparta Boss not ready to abdicate monarchy just yet -joins Sophia, Tucville and Albouystown in tonight’s semis

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold...

Jun 15, 2017

Father’s Day of Sports for Durban Park Sunday

Father’s Day of Sports for Durban Park Sunday

Jun 15, 2017

GCB Hand-in-Hand U19 tourney Sinclair slams 97, Arjpaul bags 9 to set up intriguing final day at Everest E’bo reach 100-9 against GCB U17 Select XI

GCB Hand-in-Hand U19 tourney Sinclair slams 97,...

Jun 15, 2017

Foreign Ministry Tapeball set for Sunday

Foreign Ministry Tapeball set for Sunday

Jun 15, 2017

Sentinel Security renews sponsorship of RHTY&SC’s Gaskin Award Programme

Sentinel Security renews sponsorship of...

Jun 15, 2017

Grove, Eccles claim male and female titles

Grove, Eccles claim male and female titles

Jun 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]