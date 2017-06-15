Sentinel Security renews sponsorship of RHTY&SC’s Gaskin Award Programme

For the fifth consecutive year, Sentinel Security Ltd of Lamaha Street, Georgetown would be sponsoring the Annual Gregory Gaskin Memorial Berbice Sports award Programme of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S. The award ceremony would be hosted on Friday 21st of July at the Club’s Head Office and a total of three outstanding Berbicians and one organisation would be honoured for their outstanding performances in sports during 2016. Another Awardee would also be honoured for lifetime achievement in sports.

Secretary/CEO of the RHTY&SC, Hilbert Foster stated that Sentinel CEO Noreen Gaskin has been sponsoring the prestigious Award programme in memory of her late husband Gregory Gaskin, Founder of COPS Security and passionate follower of sports.

Under the sponsorship, the awards shared out are Berbice Sportsman of the Year, Berbice Sportswoman of the Year, Berbice Sport Personality of the Year and Berbice Sports Organisation of the Year. The Awardees are selected by a panel of judges headed by veteran Television News Editor Gregory Rambarran after careful consideration of awardees submitted by members of the general public and sports organisations.

Foster stated that the main objectives of the programme apart from honouring the late Gregory Gaskin are to honour heroes of sports in Berbice, to identify role models for youths to emulate and to inspire others to follow in the awardee’s footsteps. The Berbice Sports Award is one of the RHTY&SC twelve Award Programmes and each of the Awardees would receive a Trophy, Medal, Framed Certificate of Excellence and a collection of gifts.

Past Awardees of the programme have included Veerasammy Permaul, Shemaine Campbelle, Carol Humphrey, Neil Humphrey, Randolph Roberts, Berbice Cricket Board, Levi Nedd and the Berbice Volleyball Association. Foster expressed gratitude to Sentinel Security for its continued confidence in the RHTY&SC and hailed the company as a true friend of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation. Sentinel Security also donated a set of bicycles to the RHTY&SC which would be shared out to less fortunate students as part of the Patron’s Cricket tournament on the 8th of July.

Sentinel CEO Noreen Gaskin stated that she was delighted to renew the sponsorship package as she enjoyed working with the dynamic Club over the years. She stated that her late husband was a passionate believer in sports and the benefits associated with it for youths. She encouraged the RHTY&SC, M.S to upkeep its high standards and pledged her support in the future.