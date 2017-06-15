RHTY&SC Patron’s Green Economy Cricket Tournament KSM Investment and V-Net Communication on board as sponsors

The plans of the eight cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS to host one of the biggest ever cricket tournament in Guyana’s history received a major boost on Tuesday last when KSM of East Coast Demerara and V-Net Communication of Campbellville came on board as sponsors. The teams during the month of July would be hosting an eight-team knockout cricket tournament in honour of President David Granger’s 72nd Birthday.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster and Vice President Mark Papannah, who are spearheading the planning of the tournament, both expressed gratitude to Managing Director of KSM Investment Mr. Mahadeo Panchu and V-Net Communication CEO Safraz Sheriffudeen for their contribution towards the tournament. KSM Investment apart from making a financial donation would also be providing polo T/Shirts for four teams, an investment of close to $160,000. V-Net Communication handed over a donation of five bicycles that would be distributed to less fortunate children during the presentation ceremony of the tournament under the Club Patron’s Fund Programme. The RHTY&SC Secretary/CEO reassured both sponsors that the tournament would not only be well organised but would achieve all of its objectives. The future areas of cooperation including a community project for the 175th Anniversary Celebration of the purchase of Rose Hall Village in 1842 by 57 free slaves. Foster committed the RHTY&SC and its eight cricket teams towards strengthening relationships with both sponsors.

The tournament bowls off on Saturday 1st of July at the Albion Sports Complex while the Ministry of the Presidency has confirmed that President Granger would be available for the finals and presentation ceremony on Saturday 8th of July. The eight teams that have confirmed their participation for the tournament are Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Albion, Young Warriors, Blairmont, Tuckber Park, Young Achievers, Kildonan and Upper Corentyne. The first round of matches along with the semi-finals on the 1st of July would be played using the 10/10 format, while the 3rd Place Playoff and the finals would be played over 20 overs on the 8th of July. Due to reasons beyond the control of organisers, no Guyana contracted cricketers nor CPL player would be allowed to participate, while teams would be allowed a maximum of six first division players who have played more than four Berbice or GCB first division matches in 2016 and 2017 combined. Under-19 players would not be considered first division players.

The prize package of $1M has already been secured and the winning team would take home $500,000 and a trophy, the 1strunner up $300,000 and a trophy, 2nd Runner up $100,000 and trophy, while 3rd runner up would receive $50,000. The Man of the Finals would collect $50,000 and a trophy, while the four teams that did not place in the tournament would receive $15,000 each.

President David Granger during the presentation ceremony would be distributing schoolbags and bicycles to less fortunate children across Berbice under the RHTY&SC Patron’s Fund Programme, while 20 Cricket Clubs would also be receiving a large donation of cricket balls under the Club’s Cricket Development Programme. Among the Clubs to benefit would be the eight teams participating along with Bush Lot, Fyrish, NO.19, Big Star, Whim, Courtland, Skeldon and Chesney.

Kares Engineering Ltd is the main sponsor of the tournament with sponsorship of the prizes while the RHTY&SC has announced that entry to the venue would be free. The Club at the end of the tournament would be providing a comprehensive financial statement and report to President Granger and all sponsors.