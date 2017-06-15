Pre-Father’s Day King of Domino for Beck’s Bar Saturday

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee and Black Stallion Football Club will host a big King Domino Competition and Lime for Fathers and other men on Saturday at 6pm at Beck’s Bar and Grill located at 244 Vryheid’s Lust.

A press release indicated that the teams invited include Vryheid’s Lust, Better Hope, Plaisance, Ogle, Sophia and others. The entrance fees include $1,000 per player and there will be medals and trophies up for grabs. The release said that Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan donated the trophies.

Food and Drinks will be on sale. Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell and Wesley Tyndal are the organisers of the event.