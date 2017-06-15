Latest update June 15th, 2017 12:59 AM

Missing Prospect woman’s lover arrested….as Major Crimes Unit reopens case

Ranks from the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Major Crimes Unit have arrested a lover of missing Prospect woman, 37-year-old Shawnette Savory, as they reopened the case.

Missing: Shawnette Savory

The man was arrested at his Grove, East Bank Demerara home on Tuesday.
Kaieteur News understands that the individual was involved in an extra marital affair with Savory just before she went missing.
It was while the police were interrogating another suspect that they learnt about the individual in Grove.
“We had no idea about this man in Grove, but we pulled in someone and he told us about the person (Lover) she (Savory) was having an affair with,” the rank noted.
This newspaper understands that the case was reopened after ranks received a tip-off from a relative of Savory a month ago.
“We were gathering information, but we had to wait until we had certain things before we made an arrest,” a rank said.
Savory’s mother, Dhanrajie Murray had made contact with ranks from the Major Crimes Unit and expressed her interest in having the case reopened. Murray would have provided the cops with information that also helped them in making the arrest.
Shawnette Savory disappeared on August 28, last after leaving her apartment at 222 Prospect, East Bank Demerara, to pay her electricity bill. Shortly after her disappearance, the police issued wanted bulletins for Patrick Bannister and his wife, Ritesha Rahaman.
Savory and Rahaman were said to be best friends. Savory was last seen in the company of the couple.
Just after the wanted bulletins were issued, investigators went to the couple’s home at Belle West and dug up the concrete floor of the one-bedroom shack after they were informed that Savory might have been buried there. They did not find anything.
Bannister’s mother has been providing the cops with conflicting information about her son’s whereabouts. There are reports that he has fled to Venezuela, but his wife and son are said to be somewhere in Berbice.
Bannister is said to be the last person who made contact with Savory on her mobile phone. Investigators never got the chance to question him.

