Latest update June 15th, 2017 12:26 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Grove, Eccles claim male and female titles

Jun 15, 2017 Sports 0

Members of the Eccles male and female teams.

Grove defeated New Diamond by one run to win the male title when the East Bank Demerara zone of the National Sports Commission, Ministry of Education AL Sport and Tour Promotions 20th Annual Primary Schools day/night Windball Cricket Champions Trophy concluded recently at the National Gymnasium.
Batting first, Grove posted 92-6 with Randy Khan scoring 28 and Tobeer Hussein 24; Jonathan Chandra had 2-5 and Deonarine Dindial 2-10. New Diamond playing in their first zone finals replied with 91-7. Dindial struck 50 and Raj Richards 16. Ramesh Persaud snared 4-5 and Randy Khan 3-30.
Eccles overcame Diamond by 42 runs to win the third place playoff. Eccles took first strike and rattled up 101-2. Mikeal John hit 44 and K Singh 36. Diamond were limited to 59- 5 in reply. Joshua Dias made 18.
Eccles beat Covent Garden by 38 runs to capture the female crown. Eccles took first strike and scored 127-1. Doniela Thom slammed 64, while Venus Luke-King made 25. Covent Garden made 89-2 in reply. Lashana Sobers got 41.
The Georgetown zone continued at the said venue with action in the female division. FE Pollard batted first and managed 40-6. Abigail Bonar had three wickets including a hat-trick. Bel Air replied with 39-0. Brandy Charles picked two wickets.
Tucville made 71- 4 with Rayanna Peters scoring 56. North Georgetown responded with 74 with out lost.
North Georgetown got 100-1. Naiomi Barkoye struck 96 (6x6s, 11x4s). Winfer Garden were restricted to 85-3 in response. Keasha Jones made 20.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel Schools Football Championship Mahaicony edge host Belladrum following intense battle

Digicel Schools Football Championship Mahaicony edge host Belladrum...

Jun 15, 2017

The community of Belladrum, West Coast Berbice came out in their numbers to welcome the Digicel Schools Football Championship to their venue for the first time in the seven-year history of the...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament Sparta Boss not ready to abdicate monarchy just yet -joins Sophia, Tucville and Albouystown in tonight’s semis

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold...

Jun 15, 2017

Father’s Day of Sports for Durban Park Sunday

Father’s Day of Sports for Durban Park Sunday

Jun 15, 2017

GCB Hand-in-Hand U19 tourney Sinclair slams 97, Arjpaul bags 9 to set up intriguing final day at Everest E’bo reach 100-9 against GCB U17 Select XI

GCB Hand-in-Hand U19 tourney Sinclair slams 97,...

Jun 15, 2017

Foreign Ministry Tapeball set for Sunday

Foreign Ministry Tapeball set for Sunday

Jun 15, 2017

Sentinel Security renews sponsorship of RHTY&SC’s Gaskin Award Programme

Sentinel Security renews sponsorship of...

Jun 15, 2017

Grove, Eccles claim male and female titles

Grove, Eccles claim male and female titles

Jun 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]