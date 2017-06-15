Grove, Eccles claim male and female titles

Grove defeated New Diamond by one run to win the male title when the East Bank Demerara zone of the National Sports Commission, Ministry of Education AL Sport and Tour Promotions 20th Annual Primary Schools day/night Windball Cricket Champions Trophy concluded recently at the National Gymnasium.

Batting first, Grove posted 92-6 with Randy Khan scoring 28 and Tobeer Hussein 24; Jonathan Chandra had 2-5 and Deonarine Dindial 2-10. New Diamond playing in their first zone finals replied with 91-7. Dindial struck 50 and Raj Richards 16. Ramesh Persaud snared 4-5 and Randy Khan 3-30.

Eccles overcame Diamond by 42 runs to win the third place playoff. Eccles took first strike and rattled up 101-2. Mikeal John hit 44 and K Singh 36. Diamond were limited to 59- 5 in reply. Joshua Dias made 18.

Eccles beat Covent Garden by 38 runs to capture the female crown. Eccles took first strike and scored 127-1. Doniela Thom slammed 64, while Venus Luke-King made 25. Covent Garden made 89-2 in reply. Lashana Sobers got 41.

The Georgetown zone continued at the said venue with action in the female division. FE Pollard batted first and managed 40-6. Abigail Bonar had three wickets including a hat-trick. Bel Air replied with 39-0. Brandy Charles picked two wickets.

Tucville made 71- 4 with Rayanna Peters scoring 56. North Georgetown responded with 74 with out lost.

North Georgetown got 100-1. Naiomi Barkoye struck 96 (6x6s, 11x4s). Winfer Garden were restricted to 85-3 in response. Keasha Jones made 20.