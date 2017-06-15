Latest update June 15th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt is useless and de people helpless

Jun 15, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Guyana always want to ketch up wid de rest of de world. Everything, every fashion, every style, every drink. Guyanese got to copy. Even to de talks.
Jagdeo, that scamp, copy from Trump and talk about fake news. Joe Shan copy from Jagdeo and he too talking bout fake news.
Everything about Babbie and Jagdeo is fake, right down to de drugs.
Now Guyana ketch up wid everybody and everything.
Our phone are wireless
Cooking is fireless;
Cars are keyless;
Food is fatless;
Tyres are tubeless,
Tools are cordless,
Dresses are sleeveless,
Youths are jobless
And our leaders are shameless.
Relationships are meaningless;
Attitudes are careless,
Wives are fearless,
Babies are fatherless,
Feelings are heartless,
Education is valueless
Children are meaningless
And our government is useless.
Parliament is clueless,
And de masses are helpless
And most of dem are speechless.
Talk half and hope City Council sh*t less, so people can pay less, so dem big boys can tief less.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel Schools Football Championship Mahaicony edge host Belladrum following intense battle

Digicel Schools Football Championship Mahaicony edge host Belladrum...

Jun 15, 2017

The community of Belladrum, West Coast Berbice came out in their numbers to welcome the Digicel Schools Football Championship to their venue for the first time in the seven-year history of the...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament Sparta Boss not ready to abdicate monarchy just yet -joins Sophia, Tucville and Albouystown in tonight’s semis

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold...

Jun 15, 2017

Father’s Day of Sports for Durban Park Sunday

Father’s Day of Sports for Durban Park Sunday

Jun 15, 2017

GCB Hand-in-Hand U19 tourney Sinclair slams 97, Arjpaul bags 9 to set up intriguing final day at Everest E’bo reach 100-9 against GCB U17 Select XI

GCB Hand-in-Hand U19 tourney Sinclair slams 97,...

Jun 15, 2017

Foreign Ministry Tapeball set for Sunday

Foreign Ministry Tapeball set for Sunday

Jun 15, 2017

Sentinel Security renews sponsorship of RHTY&SC’s Gaskin Award Programme

Sentinel Security renews sponsorship of...

Jun 15, 2017

Grove, Eccles claim male and female titles

Grove, Eccles claim male and female titles

Jun 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]