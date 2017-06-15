Govt is useless and de people helpless

Guyana always want to ketch up wid de rest of de world. Everything, every fashion, every style, every drink. Guyanese got to copy. Even to de talks.

Jagdeo, that scamp, copy from Trump and talk about fake news. Joe Shan copy from Jagdeo and he too talking bout fake news.

Everything about Babbie and Jagdeo is fake, right down to de drugs.

Now Guyana ketch up wid everybody and everything.

Our phone are wireless

Cooking is fireless;

Cars are keyless;

Food is fatless;

Tyres are tubeless,

Tools are cordless,

Dresses are sleeveless,

Youths are jobless

And our leaders are shameless.

Relationships are meaningless;

Attitudes are careless,

Wives are fearless,

Babies are fatherless,

Feelings are heartless,

Education is valueless

Children are meaningless

And our government is useless.

Parliament is clueless,

And de masses are helpless

And most of dem are speechless.

Talk half and hope City Council sh*t less, so people can pay less, so dem big boys can tief less.