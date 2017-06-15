GFF begins process to reintegrate Pele FC and GFC into association football

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has commenced efforts to reintegrate the Pele Football Club and the Georgetown Football Club into the activities of the their Association, the Georgetown Football Association (GFA), following their relegation from the Elite League, a release from the GFF informed.

This will result in the named clubs becoming registered members of the GFA and participating in the activities of the same. The next major activities of the Association are the GFF-Pele Alumni

Frank Watson National U15 Tournament and the GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power

National U17 Tournament, the latter scheduled to begin this weekend.

These competitions will afford the youth players from the respective clubs the much needed opportunity to be engaged in active football.

Further, the senior team will be allowed to participate in the Association’s tournaments and compete to regain their position in the elite league.

The GFF had taken the decision to relegate both clubs in accordance with Article; 13,1a and

13,1c of the Constitution of the Guyana Football Federation following their withdrawal from the senior league, the release concluded.