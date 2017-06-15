GFF begins process to reintegrate Pele FC and GFC into association football

Latest update June 15th, 2017 12:26 AM
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has commenced efforts to reintegrate the Pele Football Club and the Georgetown Football Club into the activities of the their Association, the Georgetown Football Association (GFA), following their relegation from the Elite League, a release from the GFF informed.
This will result in the named clubs becoming registered members of the GFA and participating in the activities of the same. The next major activities of the Association are the GFF-Pele Alumni
Frank Watson National U15 Tournament and the GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power
National U17 Tournament, the latter scheduled to begin this weekend.
These competitions will afford the youth players from the respective clubs the much needed opportunity to be engaged in active football.
Further, the senior team will be allowed to participate in the Association’s tournaments and compete to regain their position in the elite league.
The GFF had taken the decision to relegate both clubs in accordance with Article; 13,1a and
13,1c of the Constitution of the Guyana Football Federation following their withdrawal from the senior league, the release concluded.
Jun 15, 2017The community of Belladrum, West Coast Berbice came out in their numbers to welcome the Digicel Schools Football Championship to their venue for the first time in the seven-year history of the...
Jun 15, 2017
Jun 15, 2017
Jun 15, 2017
Jun 15, 2017
Jun 15, 2017
Jun 15, 2017
My deep feeling about the imbroglio with the GECOM chairmanship is that Jagdeo outsmarted Mr. Granger, and this is because... more
The President’s latest reshuffle of his Cabinet was minor. It did not go far enough. It has, however, created an imbalance... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On May 29, two former Prime Ministers and leaders of opposing political parties in Antigua and Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]