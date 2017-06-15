Latest update June 15th, 2017 12:26 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF begins process to reintegrate Pele FC and GFC into association football

Jun 15, 2017 Sports 0

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has commenced efforts to reintegrate the Pele Football Club and the Georgetown Football Club into the activities of the their Association, the Georgetown Football Association (GFA), following their relegation from the Elite League, a release from the GFF informed.
This will result in the named clubs becoming registered members of the GFA and participating in the activities of the same. The next major activities of the Association are the GFF-Pele Alumni
Frank Watson National U15 Tournament and the GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power
National U17 Tournament, the latter scheduled to begin this weekend.
These competitions will afford the youth players from the respective clubs the much needed opportunity to be engaged in active football.
Further, the senior team will be allowed to participate in the Association’s tournaments and compete to regain their position in the elite league.
The GFF had taken the decision to relegate both clubs in accordance with Article; 13,1a and
13,1c of the Constitution of the Guyana Football Federation following their withdrawal from the senior league, the release concluded.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel Schools Football Championship Mahaicony edge host Belladrum following intense battle

Digicel Schools Football Championship Mahaicony edge host Belladrum...

Jun 15, 2017

The community of Belladrum, West Coast Berbice came out in their numbers to welcome the Digicel Schools Football Championship to their venue for the first time in the seven-year history of the...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament Sparta Boss not ready to abdicate monarchy just yet -joins Sophia, Tucville and Albouystown in tonight’s semis

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold...

Jun 15, 2017

Father’s Day of Sports for Durban Park Sunday

Father’s Day of Sports for Durban Park Sunday

Jun 15, 2017

GCB Hand-in-Hand U19 tourney Sinclair slams 97, Arjpaul bags 9 to set up intriguing final day at Everest E’bo reach 100-9 against GCB U17 Select XI

GCB Hand-in-Hand U19 tourney Sinclair slams 97,...

Jun 15, 2017

Foreign Ministry Tapeball set for Sunday

Foreign Ministry Tapeball set for Sunday

Jun 15, 2017

Sentinel Security renews sponsorship of RHTY&SC’s Gaskin Award Programme

Sentinel Security renews sponsorship of...

Jun 15, 2017

Grove, Eccles claim male and female titles

Grove, Eccles claim male and female titles

Jun 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]