GCB Hand-in-Hand U19 tourney Sinclair slams 97, Arjpaul bags 9 to set up intriguing final day at Everest E’bo reach 100-9 against GCB U17 Select XI

Skipper Kevin Sinclair struck a fighting 97, while off-spinner Karan Arjpaul grabbed 9-22 from 20 overs to set up an exciting climax to Guyana Cricket Board Hand-in-Hand inter county U19 three-day tournament today.

Sinclair’s knock saw Berbice to 166 all out in reply to Demerara first innings score of 190 at Everest Cricket Club. Led by the steady Arjpaul, Berbice restricted Demerara to 95-9 at stumps on day two. Arjpaul became the only bowler so far in the tournament to pick up nine wickets in an innings as 18 wickets tumbled on day two.

Berbice resumed yesterday on 19-1 with Sinclair on 12 and Adrian Sukwah on 01 and lost Sukwah who was bowled by Seyhodan for two with the score on 25. Seyhodan then removed Javid Karim (03) before Richie Looknauth trapped Daniel Samaroo (17) lbw, leaving the score at 83-5.

Sinclair, despite being given a few chances, timed the ball well and executed some handsome drives down the ground, but while he continued to gather runs, wickets fell at the other end with Berbice losing Steve Deonarine (00), Matthew Hardyal (03) and Ezekel Kempadoo (00) in quick succession.

Sinclair desperately needed a useful partner as he inched closer to a century and in came Sylus Tyndall with whom he added 34 valuable runs. Tyndall hit one four and three sixes before he was bowled by Yadram for 23. Sinclair put on 35 for the last wicket with Arjpaul (06*) , but when on 97 he attempted a big shot off the second ball of the 63rd over delivered by Yadram and was taken at long off. He batted for 243 minutes and hit 10 fours and two sixes as Seyhodan bagged 6-67 and Yadram 3-16. Despite taking first innings lead Demerara strangely didn’t use pacers Mark Jeffers and Damuka Nqgando for the day when they should be looking to pick up valuable fast bowling bonus points; this can very well come back to haunt them should Berbice win the game outright.

Despite the pitch wasn’t the best in the tournament, Demerara batsmen could have applied themselves better; playing back to balls that kept low, playing across the line, early commitment, playing away from their body and too many airy shots resulted in their demise. Opener Raymond Perez (09) committed himself too early and became Arjpaul first victim who then removed Gavin Boodwah ((13) as Demerara were reduced to 49-2. Joshua Persaud was taken for seven, while Yadram lost his stumps for one as Berbice took control. Ramnarine Chatura (25) and Ronaldo Ali Mohamed (16) were the only other batsmen that reached double figures as Demerara endured a batting collapse.

Demerara are leading by 119. Seyhodan is on one and Damuka Ngqando is yet to score. An exciting final day’s play is anticipated on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as play progresses.

At Eve Leary, The GCB Select U17 were all out for 227 just before lunch. Kevlon Anderson led with 101, while Reyaz Khan made 33, Pradesh Ballkishun 24 and Nigel Deosarran 22.

Bowling for Essequibo, Mahendra Persaud had 3 for 34, Joel Fortune 3 for 42 and Lesley Allen 2 for 27.

In reply, Essequibo closed the day on 100-9. Stephan Campbell made 34, while Mahendra Persaud contributed 21. Ashmead Nedd claimed 4 for 29; Anderson had 3 for 5, while Pradesh Balkishun and Nigel Deodat had one each.