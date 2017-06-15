Latest update June 15th, 2017 12:59 AM

Foreign Ministry Tapeball set for Sunday

Jun 15, 2017

The Foreign Ministry Sports promotion team will be hosting a Tapeball competition on Sunday at the National Cultural Centre tarmac starting at 09:00hrs.
Entrance fee is $10,000 and teams are asked to note that national players are not allowed to take part. Entries close tomorrow and registration can be made through James Lewis on 628-1656 or 666-5857.
The winning team will take home a trophy and $75,000 and the runner up a trophy and $40,000. The bowler with the most wickets and the best batsman in the final will also be rewarded. The competition is open to any team.

