Father’s Day of Sports for Durban Park Sunday

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee and Bannas Foundation will host a Father’s Day of Sports on Sunday beginning at 10:00am at Durban Park featuring a six-over Tapeball cricket competition for teams from the area and a five-a-side small goal football competition and penalty shootout.

According to a press release, some of the teams invited to participate include Lodge, North Sophia, Sophia ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ Fields, Vryheid’s Lust, Meadow Bank and others with $6,000 for the registration of teams.

The release said that food and drinks will be on sale, while P&P Insurance Brokers, National Sports Commission, Tent City, Trophy Stall, Bourda Market and Mr. Zaman Alli donated the trophies. Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell and Kevin Walcott are the organisers.