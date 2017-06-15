Father’s Day of Sports for Durban Park Sunday

Latest update June 15th, 2017 12:55 AM
The South Turkeyen Sports Committee and Bannas Foundation will host a Father’s Day of Sports on Sunday beginning at 10:00am at Durban Park featuring a six-over Tapeball cricket competition for teams from the area and a five-a-side small goal football competition and penalty shootout.
According to a press release, some of the teams invited to participate include Lodge, North Sophia, Sophia ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ Fields, Vryheid’s Lust, Meadow Bank and others with $6,000 for the registration of teams.
The release said that food and drinks will be on sale, while P&P Insurance Brokers, National Sports Commission, Tent City, Trophy Stall, Bourda Market and Mr. Zaman Alli donated the trophies. Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell and Kevin Walcott are the organisers.
Jun 15, 2017The community of Belladrum, West Coast Berbice came out in their numbers to welcome the Digicel Schools Football Championship to their venue for the first time in the seven-year history of the...
Jun 15, 2017
Jun 15, 2017
Jun 15, 2017
Jun 15, 2017
Jun 15, 2017
Jun 15, 2017
My deep feeling about the imbroglio with the GECOM chairmanship is that Jagdeo outsmarted Mr. Granger, and this is because... more
The President’s latest reshuffle of his Cabinet was minor. It did not go far enough. It has, however, created an imbalance... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On May 29, two former Prime Ministers and leaders of opposing political parties in Antigua and Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]