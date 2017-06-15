Eight gunmen storm auto repair outlet – escape with licensed guns, cash and phones

The owner of an auto repair outlet was robbed around 15:00 hrs yesterday when eight heavily-armed bandits stormed his establishment at Lot 27 Industrial Site Ruimveldt, Georgetown during a brazen attack.

The assailants, who came from the East Bank Demerara Public Road in two Toyota Allion motorcars and escaped using the same route, made off with two licensed firearms, cash and phones.

Kun Ge, owner of Rich Thriving Auto Repair and Service Centre was hit with a gun over his left eye by one of the gunmen. They took his .32 pistol with live rounds. They also struck James Lee, a translator to the left eye with a gun. They took his phone and $5000.

Businessman Zhi Yun Gao, who went to uplift his vehicle at the establishment, was also robbed of his phone and cash. He was chopped to the back of his head by one of the men who took away his Taurus Pistol.

All the workers at the location were robbed of their belongings during the seven-minute ordeal.

According to information received, the two cars pulled up in front of the outlet and the six of the eight men rushed in.

Kaieteur News was informed that one of the six men was armed with a cutlass while the other five had guns.

Two of the men grabbed the owner of the establishment, and the businessman took them up to the office, while four of the intruders remained downstairs with the workers. The two men outside acted as lookouts. The men were not masked.

Kaieteur News was informed that the gunmen demanded that their victims lie face down on the ground as they relieved them of their belongings.

When this newspaper visited the scene, the injured persons had already left for the hospital. Workers there said that “everything happened very fast”. They could not say what the gunmen took from the office. Tiny drops of blood were seen on the steps and the concrete floor.

One of the workers said that when one of the gunmen cranked his gun, a .32 live round fell out—the police reportedly have it.

A knife which was used to open the drawers in the office was recovered and fingerprints were taken. The police will be checking surveillance footage in the area since none was available at the repair outlet.