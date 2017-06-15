Amelia’s Ward man killed in accident

Thirty-eight year-old Amelia’s Ward resident Sherwyn Hermanstein called ‘Bunsey’ died on Tuesday night after he was struck down on the Winifred Gaskin Highway, in the vicinity of Pin Head Corner, Half Mile, Wismar.

According to police reports, around 22:45 hrs, motor car PSS 5865, owned by Linton Sharpe, and driven by Ian Alli, was proceeding north along the western side of the road when Hermanstein attempted to cross the road and was hit by the car.

He was picked up from the roadway by the driver and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Hermanstein’s grief-stricken grandmother Cecelia Hermanstein said her grandson had left to carry something to his aunt and didn’t return, so she thought he had slept the night out.

“I didn’t know he dead till this (Wednesday) morning, because they didn’t tell me. I wake up and see the door open, and I seh he must be sleep out, because he live downstairs. Is nah till this morning that dem come tell me that he dead. He was to come back and feed de fowls.”

An aunt of the deceased, in tears, remembered her nephew as a jovial person.

“He had no children but he loved dem. He was very jovial. He would take his drinks and come home and sleep. He never was a bad person. He will be missed.”

The driver of the car is presently in police custody assisting with investigations. This is the second fatal accident within a week. The first claimed the life of Wilbert Sydney last Sunday on the Amelia’s Ward Public Road.