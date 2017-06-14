Soulja Bai buying tractor fuh cane

Soulja Bai believe he gun be a one-term president like Donald Dumb. Dem boys hear he seh suh but he promise that he gun serve out a full term rather than a half term like Donald Dumb.

He seh he want mek he life useful after he come out. He don’t want to sit down home like Sam Blinds and Donald Dumb writing letters to de press so he mekking preparation to do something meaningful.

Yesterday at de tender board he put in two bids; one to buy a tractor and one to buy a bus. When dem boys find out why, he tell dem he going and plant sugar cane wid de tractor and de bus is to fetch he Cabinet to cut de cane.

He seh he think things woulda change but when he read de Waterfalls newspaper is just like when Jagdeo was president. In fact, people calling Soulja Bai, Jagdeo while others calling him Bharrat Granger.

He presiding over secrecy, skullduggery and scampishness all over Guyana. NICIL, one of de biggest institution, don’t hold press conference to seh wheh de money going. Is de same thing that fat crook Brassington use to do.

De tender board—same scampishness going on. De engineer estimate continue to be higher than people’s bid.

Nutten change at de shitty counshle. As a matter of fact, it get wuss. Dem boys need to see de garbage removal contract because if you can jook dem so much pun one toilet, imagine wha you doing wid de million-dollar garbage collection project.

De GPL meters tender full of secrecy. Billion dollar settlements mekking outside de court and de money passing under de table.

Guyana now got two laws fuh fake number plate—one fuh de rich and one fuh de poor. De poor does end up in Camp Street fuh fake number plate while de rich does settle de issue at Marriott.

Drugs purchasing continue to be a problem. It move from Babbie to Larry and dem boys ain’t talking bout Larry England.

All these things continue because dem got big kickbacks but nobody paying attention to important issues wha don’t have kickbacks.

Talk half and hope things change before Soulja Bai drive off wide e tractor.