Restoring image of GPHC among key focus of new acting CEO

Latest update June 14th, 2017 12:45 AM
– says his role is to manage not administer any injection
There exists within the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation [GPHC] a notable breakdown of communication between various levels of staffers.
Jun 14, 2017OAKLAND, CALIF. (Reuters) The Golden State Warriors secured their second NBA championship in three seasons with a 129-120 Game Five win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, capping a near-perfect...
Jun 14, 2017
Jun 14, 2017
Jun 14, 2017
Jun 14, 2017
Jun 14, 2017
Jun 14, 2017
When I was a small boy, I often heard my mom wondering if people, on speaking depraved lies, were not afraid that God... more
Dr. Walter Rodney knew at the end of 1979 that the Burnham regime was going to kill him. Six months prior to his death,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On May 29, two former Prime Ministers and leaders of opposing political parties in Antigua and Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]