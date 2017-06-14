Restoring image of GPHC among key focus of new acting CEO

– says his role is to manage not administer any injection

There exists within the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation [GPHC] a notable breakdown of communication between various levels of staffers.

For this reason, Acting Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Brigadier [Retired] George Lewis, has observed that there is an urgent need to work on the human relations aspect of the hospital. He disclosed that there exist rifts “between the doctors and the nurses; doctors and doctors and nurses and nurses.”But Lewis is focused on having this trend reversed.“We need to work towards getting all parties here to work together as a whole to make the Georgetown Public Hospital the best hospital within the country and that is my ultimate goal,” Lewis noted.He, however, asserted that “I cannot do it alone. I will be working in conjunction with the other professionals within the hospital towards that goal.”Lewis is confident that he will get the full support of all level of workers at the hospital in his quest to realise a positive turnaround of the institution.This view of the CEO was affirmed during a recent walk-about of the public health institution.“I have been getting tremendous support. I have been welcomed with open arms by all the members of staff. I visited a number of the wards and the nurses there and the doctors, they were all welcoming. In fact they [are] happy that I [am] here and [that I am] willing to join with them to make this organisation a better place.”According to Lewis, he was able to observe that the institution has in its employ a number of “dedicated and hardworking professionals who give their best under, what I would say are, trying conditions.” Lewis is convinced that the public is not aware of the contribution of these workers at the institution.He is moreover on a mission to ensure that the public image of the hospital is restored.“We need people to understand and know the good things that we are doing. The public must not only know when there is a challenge here, but the public must also know that every single day, doctors and nurses here are working towards ensuring that they can get the best care that we can provide and [that they are] saving lives,” Lewis added.Lewis was two weeks ago appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer [DCEO] of the GPHC. However, a week ago he was elevated to the position of acting CEO when the hospital Board, headed by Ms. Kesaundra Alves, decided to remove the former acting CEO, Mr. Allan Johnson. There was some public debate as to whether Lewis was suited for the position since he hasn’t a working background in the health sector.When asked by this publication what he would say to persons who are opposed to his appointment, Lewis said “I would say to them that I am at the Georgetown Hospital to assist in the management of the hospital, not to apply any injection or to order any medication. If I wanted to do that I would have perhaps trained to be a doctor some 20, 25 years ago”.He continued, “I am here to deal with the management and to work with the health care professionals to make this organisation better; I am not here in a role to provide medication to people but to provide management, to provide guidance and to help, along with the advice provided by the health care professionals, to move this organisation forward.”