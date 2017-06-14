Old Linden Hospital building being refurbished

Latest update June 14th, 2017 12:45 AM

… to offer therapeutic, psychiatric services 

The old Linden Hospital Building in Mackenzie, Linden Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice), will be refurbished to accommodate psychiatry, dialysis, and chemotherapy services.

Yesterday, during the opening of Tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), bids were submitted to carry out the rehabilitative works.

The Ministry of Public Health was listed as the procuring entity and the engineer’s estimate was announced at $10,518,154.

Below are the names of the bidders, along with their respective bids:

 

 

 

 

 

Tenders were also opened for the supply, delivery and installation of an elevator for the existing housing (shaft) at the Number Three New Linden Hospital Building, also located at Mackenzie.

 

 

 

The Health Ministry is also standing the expense for the extension of the Materials Management Unit (MMU) at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

 

 

 

Tenders were also opened for the procurement of janitorial and miscellaneous supplies for the Ministry

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, bids were also submitted for the supply and installation of electric cables for the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory.

The Ministry of Public Security, under the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP), is the procuring entity for this project.

 

 

 

The Public Security Ministry is also the procuring entity for the procurement of vehicles for the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA), and the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

 

 

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was listed as the procuring entity for the supply and delivery of three wooden boats equipped with sheds.

 

 

 

The Ministry of the Presidency was listed as the procuring entity for several projects including, the procurement of one tractor:

 

 

Tenders were also open for the procurement of one re-conditioned 19-seater bus.

 

 

Procurement of two re-conditioned motor cars:

 

 

General repairs to Bedford House:

 

 

 

Expansion of the Office of the Prime Minister:

 

 

 

Finally, financial proposals were submitted to conduct hydro-geological and geotechnical investigations at proposed landfill sites. The procuring entity is the Ministry of Communities.

 

 

