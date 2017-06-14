Nine arrested; bullet-proof vest, toy guns seized in Sophia raid

Latest update June 14th, 2017 12:45 AM
Police believe that they have put a dent on crime with a raid in ‘C’ Field, Sophia, yesterday.
According to a release from the Guyana Police Force, an intelligence-led operation conducted by its ranks between 13:30-14:20 hrs, resulted in the arrest of nine adult males for various offences.
Items found during the operation included a bullet-proof vest, a full-faced mask, a wig, a pair of black gloves, a police beret and two toy guns.
Investigations are continuing, police said.
Meanwhile, in the hinterland, at about13:00hrs yesterday, ranks on duty at the Itaballi Police checkpoint conducted a search on the jacket of a 39-year-old female Kitty resident, and found in the pockets, four taped parcels of cannabis weighing in excess of one kilogram.
The suspect is being processed for court.
Jun 14, 2017OAKLAND, CALIF. (Reuters) The Golden State Warriors secured their second NBA championship in three seasons with a 129-120 Game Five win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, capping a near-perfect...
Jun 14, 2017
Jun 14, 2017
Jun 14, 2017
Jun 14, 2017
Jun 14, 2017
Jun 14, 2017
When I was a small boy, I often heard my mom wondering if people, on speaking depraved lies, were not afraid that God... more
Dr. Walter Rodney knew at the end of 1979 that the Burnham regime was going to kill him. Six months prior to his death,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On May 29, two former Prime Ministers and leaders of opposing political parties in Antigua and Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]