Nine arrested; bullet-proof vest, toy guns seized in Sophia raid

Police believe that they have put a dent on crime with a raid in ‘C’ Field, Sophia, yesterday.

According to a release from the Guyana Police Force, an intelligence-led operation conducted by its ranks between 13:30-14:20 hrs, resulted in the arrest of nine adult males for various offences.

Items found during the operation included a bullet-proof vest, a full-faced mask, a wig, a pair of black gloves, a police beret and two toy guns.

Investigations are continuing, police said.

Meanwhile, in the hinterland, at about13:00hrs yesterday, ranks on duty at the Itaballi Police checkpoint conducted a search on the jacket of a 39-year-old female Kitty resident, and found in the pockets, four taped parcels of cannabis weighing in excess of one kilogram.

The suspect is being processed for court.