Latest update June 14th, 2017 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nine arrested; bullet-proof vest, toy guns seized in Sophia raid

Jun 14, 2017 News 0

Police believe that they have put a dent on crime with a raid in ‘C’ Field, Sophia, yesterday.

(Above) The marijuana that was found at the Itaballi checkpoint
(Below) Items seized from the Sophia raid

According to a release from the Guyana Police Force, an intelligence-led operation conducted by its ranks between 13:30-14:20 hrs, resulted in the arrest of nine adult males for various offences.
Items found during the operation included a bullet-proof vest, a full-faced mask, a wig, a pair of black gloves, a police beret and two toy guns.
Investigations are continuing, police said.
Meanwhile, in the hinterland, at about13:00hrs yesterday, ranks on duty at the Itaballi Police checkpoint conducted a search on the jacket of a 39-year-old female Kitty resident, and found in the pockets, four taped parcels of cannabis weighing in excess of one kilogram.
The suspect is being processed for court.

More in this category

Sports

Warriors ride Durant to beat Cavaliers and clinch NBA title

Warriors ride Durant to beat Cavaliers and clinch NBA title

Jun 14, 2017

OAKLAND, CALIF. (Reuters) The Golden State Warriors secured their second NBA championship in three seasons with a 129-120 Game Five win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, capping a near-perfect...
Read More
Windies favoured to win series tonight

Windies favoured to win series tonight

Jun 14, 2017

Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson excels at Grenada National HandGun Championship

Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson excels at Grenada...

Jun 14, 2017

Packed weekend as GBTI Open 2017 Tennis continues

Packed weekend as GBTI Open 2017 Tennis continues

Jun 14, 2017

Digicel Schools Football Championship…LTI crush PLI 9-2 to move on

Digicel Schools Football Championship…LTI...

Jun 14, 2017

Guyana NRA Recorded Shoot …Dylan Fields fires his way to outright win

Guyana NRA Recorded Shoot …Dylan Fields...

Jun 14, 2017

GCB/Hand-in-Hand U-19 tourney …Anderson century boosts U-17s, Chatura hits 50, 5-wkt hauls for Sinclair, Simpson

GCB/Hand-in-Hand U-19 tourney …Anderson...

Jun 14, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]