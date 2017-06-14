Guyana NRA Recorded Shoot …Dylan Fields fires his way to outright win

After taking the runner-up spot behind his Captain, Mahendra Persaud by a pair of Vs in the first

recorded shoot for the year, Vice Captain Dylan Fields went all the way alone in the recorded shoot held by the Guyana National Rifle Association (Guyana NRA) Fullbore Section on Sunday last at the Timehri Rifle and Pistol Ranges.

Fields, after losing the 300 yards range by a single V to Lennox Braithwaite as both had 49 points with the latter also notching 2 Vs, Fields was dominant at the 1000 yards range where only the big boys excel.

The Vice Captain won that range with a total of 48 points and 3 Vs, Sherwin Felicien was second two points back also with 3 Vs.

As had been the case one week earlier, rain was very much a part of proceedings which saw Captain Mahendra Persaud revising the programme as he dropped the scheduled 600 yards range.

The 300 yards range produced some dominant performances but it was at the longest range that there was separation as the conditions proved very challenging for the marksmen who are still finding their way around following massive rehabilitation works at the range.

Fields also won the Aggregate for the day with 97.4, followed by Felicien with 92.6 and Lennox Braithwaite, 91.3.

Meanwhile, as part of its fund raising strategy towards hosting of the West Indies Fullbore Championships, which will be part of the Guyana NRA 150th Anniversary, the association has sent out letters to a number of entities seeking their assistance to pull off a successful championship as the best marksmen and women in the Caribbean and further afield will be descending on these shores.

Association Secretary Ryan Sampson has reported that to date, responses have been trickling. The latest entity to answer the sponsorship call is Demerara Mutual Life Assurance and the association is extending special thanks to them whilst urging others to follow suit.

Following is the overall scores achieved by shooters, last Sunday.